Shelter Island’s dawn moon

July’s full moon rose last night and was still gracing the clear sky after the sun rose this morning.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it’s known as the “Full Buck Moon,” since male deer begin to grow new antlers at this time of year.

Another name for July’s full moon is the “Thunder Moon,” for the prevalence of thunderstorms during the month.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a sunny day with high a temperature of about 79 degrees, with light and variable winds from the north at 5 to 8 mph this morning.

Tonight will be mostly clear, according to the NWS, with a low around 63, with winds out of the southwest at 7 to 10 mph.