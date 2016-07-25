Shelter Island woman makes U.S. Marine history

Proud mother, Marcia Drake, and proud step-father, Christopher Drake, have announced the graduation of their daughter, Pvt. Samantha Capello, from the United States Marine Corps Recruit Training on July 22.

Samantha, a 2015 graduate of Shelter Island High School, is the first known female Islander to graduate from the USMC Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.

During her recruit training, Samantha was assigned to the 4th Battalion, November Company 4024. During her 13 week training, she earned the sharpshooter marksmanship badge for rifle qualification on the M16 rifle.

Her family, including her two brothers Anthony and CJ, wish her success as she embarks on her next journey serving our country.

Congratulations, Pvt. Capello!