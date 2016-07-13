Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Aronow, Staples

Dr. Irving B. Aronow

Dr. Irving B. Aronow, of New York City and Shelter Island, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the evening of June 14, 2016. He was 78.

Dr. Aronow was born in Brooklyn on December 24, 1937. He graduated from Brooklyn College and received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Aronow practiced family medicine in Amityville for nearly 40 years. Through his practice he cared for and touched the lives of thousands of patients.

A resident of Shelter Island for 35 years, Dr. Aronow embraced the Island’s beauty and tranquility from his home on Hay Beach Point, his family said, where he loved to watch beautiful sunsets with friends and family. Dr. Aronow thoroughly enjoyed his time on the waters surrounding Shelter Island, regularly sailing and fishing in Shelter Island Sound and Gardiners Bay.

Later in life, he added golf to his repertoire, enjoying the beauty and camaraderie of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Among his favorite pastimes was early morning coffee in front of STARS Cafe.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Carole; his sister, Roberta (Clark); son Michael (Ronni); son, Bruce (Holly); and his grandchildren, Benjamin, Brian, Alyssa, Alexander and Nicholas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Jacquelyn Staples

Jacquelyn Staples (nee Kerr) of South Pasadena, Florida and Shelter Island, died, peacefully in the presence of family, at her home in South Pasadena in the early hours of July 1, 2016. She was 85.

Born in Quincy, Massachusetts on February 3, 1930 to Elizabeth (nee Ryan) and Wallace Ross Kerr, Jackie was their only child. She grew up in Hingham, Massachusetts and graduated from the Lincoln School of Providence, Rhode Island, Smith College of Northampton, Massachusetts and the Gough School of Business in Springfield, Massachusetts.

In 1955 she married Frederick Howard Staples of Springfield. They settled in Longmeadow, Massachusetts and shared a happy marriage until his death in 2002.

She spent every summer from the mid-1930s at her family’s house in the Heights.

Jackie is survived by her son Peter Staples (Noreen) of Brookside, New Jersey, and her daughter, Jill Vogt (Peter) of Herrnhut, Germany and five grandchildren: Devin, Hannah and Sarah Staples, and Anna and Christian Vogt.

Jackie was an active member of Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and watching the ferries from her porch.

A funeral service will be held at the Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ on Tuesday, July 5, 2016 at noon. She will be interred in Hillcrest Park in Springfield, Massachusetts on July 11, 2016.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Memorial Gifts Fund at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 6315 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg FL 33710.