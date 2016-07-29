Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Foolish and wrong

To the Editor:

The recent article reporting on the Town Board meeting (“Residents make cases for, against short-term rentals,” July 21) revealed that at least two board members harbor a distinct bias against second homeowners.

That is unfortunate.

Second homeowners are an important part of the economy and social fabric of our community. Second homeowners pay the same taxes as primary residents, and their taxes enable the town to fund the school to the tune of $50,000 per pupil even though they don’t have kids in the school.

As it is, the reading scores are quite pathetic. One can only speculate what the scores would be without such largess.

Councilmen Paul Shepherd and Jim Colligan have demonstrated that they are dedicated and capable public servants. All the taxpayers should be grateful for their service to the community.

They certainly are entitled to their opinions and prejudices. But to articulate their bias against second homeowners at a public forum was foolish and wrong. It showed poor leadership and tends to provoke animus between neighbors. They should know better.

Perhaps Mr. Shepherd and Mr. Colligan can profit by the recent experience of another politician, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who found out that even acclaimed public servants have to learn when to keep their mouths shut.

DAVID OLSEN

Shelter Island

Who’s listening?

To the Editor:

For a number of years now, I have been tirelessly complaining about the relentless air traffic above my house to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), senators, congressmen, etc. I’ve attended meetings, handed out flyers and reported to authorities the dozens of aircraft overhead.

This year, traffic is worse than ever. During the worst “commute” times, Friday and Sunday evenings, I have had a seaplane or a helicopter or a private jet overhead every two minutes. Conversation is impossible, as is the quiet enjoyment of my home. How can this be legal? I have no airport within 40 miles of my home.

Now, despite Congressman Zeldin’s efforts on our behalf we have learned the FAA has completely ignored the affected homeowners and has extended the North Fork route for four more years. This is the very route that has me feeling I’m in a war zone. How can the FAA ignore citizens wishes so completely? Especially when there’s a simple solution for these aircraft to fly around Plum Island to get to the South Fork. It would only take them an extra few minutes.

I don’t know what else I can do.

Where are my rights?

CATHY HAFT

Southold