Shelter Island Police to enforce sobriety checks for July 4th weekend

Buzzed driving is drunk driving, and the Shelter Island Police Department will be doing its best so neither takes place on the Independence Day weekend.

In compliance with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s “DWI Task Force,” the Shelter Island Police Department will be increasing sobriety checkpoints. The SIPD suggest assigning a designated driver, hiring a taxi or limo service, or planning to stay at the location where you drink.

All drivers must obey all vehicle and traffic laws to ensure a safe holiday for everyone.

The police would also like to remind both visitors and residents to wear their seatbelts and refrain from using cell phones while driving.

Though to most people on-Island, the Fourth of July signals a welcome break from work, the Shelter Island Police Department will not be resting from keeping the Island safe.