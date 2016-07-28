Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Connor R. Needham of Shelter Island was driving a Shelter Island Yacht Club golf cart in reverse with a trailer attached in the club’s parking lot on July 19 when he struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle belonging to an Ohio-based leasing company. There were no injuries; police estimated damage to both vehicles was in excess of $1,000.

Stephen R. Mike of West Islip was making a delivery in a truck to a Bridge Street store on July 19 when he struck the left front fender of a parked, unoccupied car owned by Genevieve Rowland of Shelter Island. There were no injuries; police estimated the damage to Ms. Rowland’s car was in exess of $1,000.

There was a fender-bender on the South Ferry vessel Southside on July 21. A driver inadvertently left her car in neutral and as the boat was docking on Shelter Island, her car rolled foward and struck another. The two drivers agreed to work out repairs themselves, police reported.

SUMMONSES

Edgar E. Perez of Shelter Island was ticketed July 20 on St. Mary’s Road for speeding 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Jimmy V. Harari of Brooklyn was pulled over on July 21 and ticketed for failing to stop at the intersection of West Neck and North Menantic roads and also charged with a midemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Moises C. Garcia of Shelter Island was ticketed July 22 on Manwaring Road for speeding 51 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Luis Vivas of Montgomery, Alabama was ticketed July 24 on North Ferry Road for being an unlicensed driver.

Walter A. Gomez of Greenport was stopped July 25 on St. Mary’s Road and ticketed for for driving 46 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone and being an unlicensed driver.

Police issued 57 parking tickets last week.

OTHER REPORTS

On July 19: two dogs reported to be running loose in Silver Beach on July 19 were gone when police arrived; a mysterious cylindrical object found by a passerby in a wooded area in the Center was determined to be a mosquito trap likely set by the county health department; a loose dog suffering from the heat was turned over to police and later reunited with its owner; a Long

View resident admitted to setting off fireworks and agreed to refrain from doing so again; and a Center resident complained about a neighbor’s barking dog.

In the wee hours of July 20, police instructed a group of revelers to extinguish their Crescent Beach bonfire. Just before 5 a.m., police on patrol in the Heights spotted a golf cart along the wooded area between the 6th hole tee and driving range at Goat Hill; there were no keys in the cart and no sign of damage.

Also on July 20: a contractor whose truck left debris in the roadway on North Cartwright Road agreed to go back and clean it up; a Shorewood resident turned in a found license plate that police later returned to its owner; and, officers responded to a neighborhood dispute on North Menantic Road.

An anonymous motorist reported to police on July 21 that another vehicle had been driven over a lawn in the Center.

Over the weekend: a hand gun was surrendered to police for safekeeping; someone lost property at the Whale’s Tale; PSEG was notified about three incidents relating to electrical service; police opened an investigation into a confidential report of drugs; property found by a passerby was returned to its owner; a dog found running along West Neck Road was placed in the impound kennel; police followed up on two noise complaints; and responded to a report late on July 24 of a car refusing to take its place in the line at the South Ferry; upon arrival the car had moved into its proper place.

Last week police responded to two false burglary alarms; one was set off by a UPS driver, the other by a homeowner. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to false alarms set off by steam from a shower and smoke from cooking.

AT SEA

Bay constables were busy this weekend in the waters off Crescent Beach where: Jacob Marcus of New York City was ticketed operating a personal water craft without a safety certificate; Nicholas S. Coslov of New York City was ticketed for towing a person without an observer aboard his vessel; Tal Alexander of New York City was ticketed for operating his 55-foot boat within 100 feet of an anchored vessel at a speed greater than 5 miles per hour; Jay A. Bialsky of Bridgehampton was ticketed for failure to display registration after his boat was involved in accident with another that caused damage to the second boat’s hull and windlass; Sally Ann Hershberger of New York City was ticketed for failure to display registraiton numbers, after her boat dragged its anchor and caused minor damage to another; and Thomas Abraham of Huntington, was ticketed for failing to carry a registration certificate aboard his 70-foot Viking yacht.

On July 24, in waters off Green Lawns, Robert S. Lascelle of Flemington, New Jersey, was observed by a bay constable for failing to yeild right of way to another vessel; the constable performed an inspection and ticketed the owner for failure to carry a registration certificate.

A vessel was inspected and the owner ticketed for failure to carry a registration certificate.

A bay constable responded July 21 towed a disabled boat with two people on board to Cedar Beach Creek, and later searched without finding a possible sailboat in distress.

At the request of the U.S. Coast Guard on July 22, a bay constable sent coordinates for six buoys that mark the Dering Harbor channel. The Coast Guard reported that the buoys appeared to be off station; but the bay constable determined they were in the correct positions.

On July 23: after a Hay Beach caller reported a vessel anchored too close to a mooring in Shanty Bay, the owner moved the boat; a bay constable assisted two people on a raft in getting back to shore along the second Ram Island causeway; and police located a boat owner who apologized for cutting dangerously close at a high rate of speed to one of the South Ferry vessels.

A bay constable towed a disabled boat to its Dering Harbor mooring on July 24.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported nine aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital last week; one on July 20, and three each day on July 23, July 24 and July 25. EMS teams responded to cases on July 22 and July 23 that did not require transport.