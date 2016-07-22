Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Bruce M. Hopke, 63, of Shelter Island was arrested July 12 and charged with two counts of felony DWI; he was also ticketed for failing to keep right and failing to signal. His car was seized and he was arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt, and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility pending grand jury action.

After an anonymous report of an intoxicated driver leaving a baseball game at Fiske Field on July 15, police arrested John F. Clark, 60, of Shelter Island, and charged him with two counts of DWI; he was also ticketed for failing to keep right and operating a motor vehicle in violation of restrictions. He was arraigned before Judge Westervelt and released in his own recognizance with orders to return to court at a later date.

James M. Bayrami, 27, of Sag Harbor, was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana on July 17. He was released a field appearance ticket and advised to return to court at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

James P. Cullen of Southold reported to police on July 15 that he was parked on the South Ferry ready to disembark when a car driven by David N. Judeson of New York backed into his truck. There was minor damage to the truck, but it did not appear to be related to the incident, according to the police report.

Aaron Vaughn Johnson of Shelter Island was driving on Menantic Road on July 15 when a deer jumped out and struck his car. The deer died in the crash; the car sustained minor damage to the driver side bumper and fog light.

Amanda L. Hayward of Shelter Island backed out of a Smith Street driveway on July 17 and struck a parked vehicle owned by Christopher D. Bolton of Shelter Island; police estimate damage to both cars was in excess of $1,000.

SUMMONSES

Edward R. McNally of North Salem was ticketed July 10 for using a portable electronic device while driving on South Ferry Road.

F.D. Claiborne of Sound Beach was ticketed July 13 for using a portable electronic device while driving on South Ferry Road.

Elisa M. Rivlin of Jackson Heights was ticketed July 14 for speeding 49 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on South Cartwright Road.

E.M. Palenciaportillo of Jamesport was ticketed July 15 for speeding 43 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue

Between 3 and 5 p.m. on July 15, police ticketed the following drivers for speeding in a 35-mph zone on St. Mary’s Road: Michelle V. Rosnack of Mattituck, was clocked at 49 miles per hour; Matthew Dailey of Stuart, Florida, at 48 mph; Bonifacio Herrera of Hampton Bays, at 46 mph; and Nicholas Argyrou of Happaugue, at 47 mph. Police were back on St. Mary’s Road again July 17 and ticketed Lorraine C. Detymowski of New York for speeding 49 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone. Police also issued warnings to two drivers: one for speeding and one for texting while driving.

Myles James Reynolds of Brooklyn was ticketed on South Ferry Road on July 17 for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration.

Melvin G. Alvarado of Riverhead was ticketed on North Ferry Road on July 18 for driving with no seat belt.

Police issued 39 parking tickets last week.

OTHER REPORTS

A Silver Beach caller reported a small bonfire on the beach near dry beach grass on July 14; police located boaters having a small fire and advised them to move the fire to a safe location, which they did.

Around 9 p.m. on July 15, a Center caller said someone had been running outdoor machinery for hours making an unreasonable amount of noise; police found an apologetic neighbor, who had been splitting logs and had not realized how late it was.

On July 16: A Center caller reported a sick osprey, but by the time police arrived the bird had died; on Hay Beach, police advised beachgoers to remove trash; and a Center caller reported fireworks around 11:30 p.m.. Police patrolled but were unable to locate the source.

An on-going disturbance was reported on July 18 by a caller whose neighbor reportedly has been driving across the caller’s property, without permission, to access the neighbor’s own cottage and pool. Police attempted to contact the neighbor, but were unable to do so.

On occasions too numerous to list here, police last week provided assistance to residents ranging from helping drivers of disabled vehicles, fingerprinting applicants for employment purposes; investigating noise complaints; replacing batteries in chirping smoke detectors; changing flat tires; supporting grieving family members and helping elderly residents living alone with assorted personal tasks.

They also attempted to track down reports of people riding bicycles in the middle of the road; haul-seiners who had left fish on the beach to die and complaints of cars speeding along Island roadways.

AT SEA

On June 15: A bay constable on routine patrol noticed a 50-foot Sun Seeker anchored too close to the swim area at Crescent Beach, and issued operator Jeffrey T. Kaye of New York a ticket for not have a valid registration sticker; a bay constable stopped another boat off Crescent Beach and ticketed Ashley J. Heather, of Water Mill, for operating at a speed greater than 5 miles per hour within 100 feet of anchored vessel and for an expired registration; he was also warned for not having a throwable rescue device.

Rad Davar of Miami Beach was stopped off Crescent Beach on July 17 and ticketed for operating at a speed of greater than 5 miles per hour within 100 feet of moored vessels.

A marine unit was notified July 16 to be on the lookout for a possible kayaker in distress, but a search of the area where the kayaker had been seen yielded no results.

Off Ram Island on July 16, a bay constable warned the operator of a Jet Ski of code restrictions against personal watercraft in Shelter Island inland waters.

On July 17 a West Neck caller complained about people sleeping on board their moored vessel and parking their vehicles at a town landing; it was determined they were within their rights since they were not living aboard the boat.

A bay constable assisted Southold police with a vessel that had smoke aboard off Orient on July 17.

Marine training aboard all police vessels was performed on July 15 and July 18.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported seven aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital last week and responded to one call where the person refused medical treatment.