Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Kyriakos Evangelou, 33, of Staten Island, was stopped on Summerfield Place and arrested for driving at an unreasonable speed, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and an outstanding bench warrant from the New York Police Department. He was released on $500 station house bail and ordered to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

Four arrests were made over the holiday weekend as a result of traffic safety checkpoints and random patrols by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End DWI task force with officers from the Shelter Island, Southold and Riverhead police departments.

Arrested between 10 p.m. July 2 and 4 a.m. July 3 were:

Gina Andreson, 55, of New York, on charges of driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08 of 1 percent; she was held overnight and arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt who directed her to return to court at a later date and released her on $1,000 bail.

Madeline Piro, 65, of Hampton Bays, on charges of failure to keep right and driving while ability impaired; she was released on $100 station house bail.

Ryan Middleton, 25, of New York, and Brian Sweeney, 24, of Valley Stream were arrested separately on charges of unlawful possession of marijuana; they were issued appearance tickets.

The task force will be deployed throughout the East End this summer.

SUMMONSES

James Burto Steele of Cutchogue was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road on July 1 for speeding 47 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Luis R. Tutaban of East Hampton was ticketed on Bridge Street on July 2 for leaving the scene of an accident; he is accused of causing minor damage to a vehicle driven by Miriam Peskowitz of Philadelphia.

Oscar B. Telulecampos of Greenport was ticketed on New York Avenue on July 2 for speeding 41 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Police issued 73 parking tickets last week.

ACCIDENTS

Rita M. Homan of Shelter Island, headed southbound on Bridge Street on June 29, was making a left turn into the parking lot when she accidentally hit the front of a car driven by Andrew Olsen of Cutchogue, causing damage to his vehicle that police estimated at less than $1,000.

Susan G. Cronin of Shelter Island was in her car aboard an Island-bound North Ferry boat on June 30 when a car driven by Tracy Slotkin of Westhampton rolled backward causing minor damage to Ms. Cronin’s bumper.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 28, a Ram Island resident turned in found property and police replaced a dislodged manhole cover.

A Hay Beach caller complained about a car parked by a roadside on June 30 that was found to be legally parked. Police responded to a burglary alarm at a Hay Beach residence inadvertently set off by a pool worker.

On July 1, a Dering Harbor resident complained of a generator being run on an unoccupied docked vessel, but the owner told police he was charging the battery; a Tarkettle resident reported a possible burglary; a resident turned in a shotgun for destruction; and police notified PSEG of low-hanging wires on West Neck and in the Heights.

On July 2, a Center resident called to say a neighbor’s parked car blocked her ability to see on-coming traffic. Police found the vehicle was parked legally and the complaint was part of an on-going dispute. The neighbor moved the car.

Later, police looked into a report of an open door at the Bridgehampton Bank A.T.M. but found all doors operating properly. Also, police opened a criminal mischief investigation in South Ferry Hills.

Crescent Beach was hopping on July 3. By mid-afternoon, it was so crowded that police had to direct traffic at the Sunset Beach Hotel crosswalk where cars, buses and limousines were unloading passengers and numerous vehicles were unlawfully parked. The hotel owner was advised of possible overcrowding issues. Later, the town building inspector investigated but found no excessive occupancy of the facilities.

That evening, an alarm was activated at a Hay Beach waterfront home apparently triggered by fireworks being launched from the beach where a party was underway. Police confiscated three large boxes of fireworks and issued a warning to the host.

A Hay Beach homeowner was allowed to continue burning a permitted, contained fire on July 4, but after receiving a second complaint about smoke, police asked that the fire be extinguished.

The Shelter Island Fire Department put out a brush fire on West Neck Creek on July 4 in which a small dinghy was damaged.

Police checked a complaint of fireworks on Hay Beach around 10 p.m. but the subjects were gone when police arrived.

Police notified the Highway Department about overgrowth of trees on Nostrand Avenue, Dickerson Drive and Evans, Conrad and Menantic roads.

Barking dogs in the Center prompted complaints three days last week. On July 4, police were unable to find a dog running loose in the Center, but did find a dog tied to the swim buoy lines on Crescent Beach; its owner was advised that no dogs are allowed on the town’s bathing beaches.

Police investigated numerous noise complaints including two in which the volume necessary for occupants of hot tubs to enjoy music over the sound of the tubs’ jets proved to be annoying to neighbors.

Noise complaints were also lodged about music coming from SALT’s Shipwreck Bar at the Island Boatyard and the bar at Sunset Beach.

AT SEA

A bay constable conducted a New York State safe boating class on June 29; all 21 students earned the safe boating certificates required for all boaters born after 1996. Boaters are encouraged to pick up a copy of the new Shelter Island Boaters’ Guide, available at town offices, marinas and marine-related facilities.

Andrew Halsband of Orlando, Florida was ticketed by a bay constable on July 2 off Crescent Beach for operating an unregistered motorboat. Later, a caller reported a vessel attempting to anchor while persons were jumping into the water; a bay constable assisted and then warned the captain for not having a registration onboard.

A bay constable was hailed by a West Neck boater on July 3 to report that his anchor line had been severed and the gel coat of his bow had been damaged in an accident; value of the repair was estimated at less than $1,000. Later, the owner of a 30-foot Cobalt powerboat was ticketed for imprudent speed and creating a wake while entering West Neck harbor, which caused water to go over the bow of a small Boston Whaler.

On July 4, a bay constable provided assistance in Silver Beach where a sailboat had run aground.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams responded to 17 calls last week. The all-volunteer squad transported aided cases in 14 trips to Eastern Long Island Hospital and one to Southampton Hospital. In two other calls, no transport was required.