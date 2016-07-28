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Announcements

Shelter Island Calendar for the week

By Reporter Staff

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening for the upcoming week.

EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society. Through September 3. (631) 749-0025.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m., Sylvester Manor, in partnership with library. (631) 749-0042. Through Sept. 3

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

EVENTS
THURSDAY, JULY 28
“Great Decisions,” 5:30 p.m., third in a monthly foreign policy discussion series, “The Future of Kurdistan,” library. (631) 749-0042
Song Swap, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Volunteer Park Gazebo. Last of the season. Bring a chair, instrument of choice or just your voice and a song to share.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
“Young Naturalists: Be Nice to Spiders”, a nature program, craft and game for ages 4 and up, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-1001 to reserve.
“A Taste of Shelter Island” annual summer benefit at Perlman Music Program, 6 p.m. Tickets $350 to $1,000. (212) 877-5045.
Field trip to Taylor’s Island, and historic Smith-Taylor Cabin. 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by Shelter Island Library. Short walk required, bring a picnic lunch. Space is limited, reserve at (631) 749-0042.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
Free skin cancer screening, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, 44 South Ferry Road. For an appointment, call Town Hall at (631) 749-0291 or Dr. Sumayah Jamal at (212) 229-0333.
Saturdays at the farm, a quick pickle demo and worksongs, 9 to 11 a.m., Sylvester Manor’s Windmill Field. Free. (631) 749-0626.
5th Annual Charity Cricket Match, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the field by Island Boat Yard. Food and drink at 11 a.m., kids cricket game noon to 1 p.m. Shelter Island Cricket Club. Free, but donations welcome for Shelter Island Ambulance Corps.
Tea and Talk, author Helen Simonson discusses her novel “The Summer Before the War.” 4 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Works in Progress Concert, 7:30 p.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.
Art show, featuring work by Carol Wilson. On view at Griffing & Collins Real Estate. Through October 28. (631) 749-0500.
Mashomack Preserve’s 33rd annual benefit, Family in Nature, 6 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, dinner and dancing. (631) 749-1001.
SUNDAY, JULY 31
House tours, 3 to 5 p.m., Sylvester Manor, reservations recommended. (631) 749-0626.
Creekside Concert, “Ten Strings and a Goatskin” performs Irish, Arcadian, French and original creations. Opening act “The Gawler Sisters.” 5 p.m., on the lawn at Sylvester Manor. Bring a blanket or low profile beach chair. $25 (631) 749-0626.
Shelter Island 2016 Round Robin, 5 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Heights tennis courts. Adults only. Prizes, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres. All levels welcome, but space is limited, email sjpetrie@me.com to reserve.
Summer Talks, with Father Chris Cleary, formerly of St. Gabriel’s Retreat House, Our Lady of the Isle, 7 p.m.; also Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3
Fireworks lab, 2 p.m., Shelter Island library. Learn the science behind fireworks and discover the properties of explosions. Open to kids ages 7 and up. Free. Contact Jamie LaGasse to sign up at (631) 749-0042 x 108 or jlagasse@silibrary.org
THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
Concert series, 6:30 p.m., Volunteer Park Gazebo, Bridge Street. Jim Preston and friends. Bring a chair and a picnic.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
August 1: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.
August 2: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.
August 3: Deer & Tick, 10 a.m.