Richard’s Almanac: Fourth of July home invasion, family style

RICHARD LOMUSCIO

Last week was very hectic around my house. I had numerous visitors, including my mother, sister, children and nieces and nephews, ranging in age from 20 months to 95 years old.

For an old guy who generally lives an orderly life by himself, last week was a big departure. I am sure many seniors are familiar with this situation. The anticipation of seeing loved ones not seen in some time is almost euphoric.

Getting the house ready is fun — clean sheets, clean towels, enough soap and shampoo and making sure the air conditioners are all working. Everything must be perfect.

Then there’s the food and beverages -— must have enough (and enough of the right stuff) for everyone. I made countless trips to the IGA, loading up on the necessities for a barbecue and one buffet dinner.

The barbecue was very traditional with franks and burgers, watermelon and corn on the cob. And there were tomatoes, onions, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and pickles to add to the burgers and franks. It was all very Fourth of July. Served 14.

Then there was a buffet dinner for 15 on Thursday evening.

I made a large baked ham with fresh biscuits, potato and green salad, baked beans and dessert. It rained but we ate out on the deck under the awning. Afterwards, the children had a great time running around in the rain.

What happened to the sense of order I try to keep in my home? The living room looked like a battlefield, Frisbees and Wiffle balls flew in the air in the yard all to tunes from beginning young pianists at the keyboard. As the excitement of the evening waned, some guests left for an Island hotel while others settled into accommodations I had.

My youngest guest awakened with the birds around 5 a.m. and started speaking loudly in a language that only his sister seems to understand. Shortly thereafter, everyone was down for breakfast.

I had to run out for more milk. And my 6-year-old granddaughter wouldn’t drink her orange juice because there was “stuff” in it. I tried explaining what the pulp was, but she would not have any of it.

Departure time arrived and I began to feel sad as everyone packed up. I knew their leaving was inevitable but it saddened me a bit. Saddened because I felt that maybe I did not pay attention to all of my guests. My children told me I seemed stressed. I guess that’s what happens when we try to make everything perfect.

So next time I’ll hire a caterer so I can spend more time with the kids.

But now I am back to my orderly life. My house is all cleaned up but it’s very quiet.