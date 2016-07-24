Richard’s Almanac: Budding artists at the Senior Center

There were many happy and excited artists at the Senior Center when I visited last week.

They were participating in a class taught by Island artist Janet Culbertson, an award-winning, internationally known painter who is renowned for protecting the environment through her work.

Janet has been painting since the 1950s and is a graduate of Carnegie Tech and New York Uninversity. Janet says she loves working with her senior students “urging them to break the crayons and paint outside the lines.” She wants them to escape the shackles of conformity and be creative.

The students present when I visited were Dorothy Bloom, Jennie Adler, Rose Wissemann and Diane Blagburn. They were working with ink, charcoal, pastels and watercolors and seemed to be having a ball.

Statements like, “We’re having fun,” “This is restful,” “We can act like children,” were common.

Janet noted that all the students loved to experiment.

She showed me a large, mural-sized painting that they all had participated in creating. It was moving and well executed.

Senior Center Director Laurie Fanelli told me that the art class is part of her efforts to get people of a certain age to try new things and have social interaction.

Studies have shown that the health benefits of social interaction in older adults include lower blood pressure and potentially reduced risks for Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular problems, and mental health problems like depression.

Laurie added that activities at the Senior Center provide great ways to make new friends and try out new things, like the art class. Laurie is now working on getting a Chinese cooking class going.

“Another good way to socialize is by volunteering,” she said, adding that the center needs volunteer drivers to take seniors to doctor visits, to the bank and shopping.

Ferry fare is paid by the person being transported while the town pays for the gas, I was told.

All drivers are thoroughly vetted. If you would like to serve, call the center at (631) 749-1059.