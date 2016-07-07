Power and pitching tamed the Tomcats: Bucks struggling to reach .500

The Shelter Island Bucks rode power hitting and a strong start by Ian Burns (Columbia U.) to a 5-2 victory over the Riverhead Tomcats at Fiske Field on Tuesday. Burns used a good fastball and a variety of off speed pitches to allow only one run over six innings in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League contest.

Following a big win June 30 at home over Southampton, the Bucks dropped two games to the Sag Harbor Whalers, 4-2 and 8-7.

On Tuesday evening the Islanders picked up a run with some small ball in the third with three singles and a stolen base accounting for their first run.

In the fourth, Andy Savard pulled a home run over the left field fence to give Shelter Island a 2-1 lead.

A two-out rally in the seventh began with a long home run by Walker Imwalle (UNC Wilmington). Consecutive doubles by Christian Molfetta (Stanford) and Justin Etts (NJIT) and an R.B.I. single by Nick Campana (U of Hartford) gave the Bucks a 5-2 lead they would not relinquish.

Capable relief by Ben Herbster (URI), Chance Malek (George Washington U.) and Nick Shoen (LIU Post) secured the win for the home team.

On Sunday, July 3 the team could not figure out Sag Harbor starter Jordan Sheinkop (George Washington U) who scattered three hits over five innings before being relieved in the sixth, and dropped the first half of a home-and-home series with the Whalers, squandering another excellent outing by Anthony Alicki in a 4-2 defeat.

The Bucks bashed their way to a 15 hit 11-3 home victory on June 30 behind an excellent start by Ryan Marks (Columbia) versus the Southampton Breakers that was not even that close.

Marks, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound lefty possesses a sweeping curveball and a powerful fastball. He dominated the Breakers, surviving two first inning fielding errors to take a 3-1 lead into the fifth.

In the top of the fifth a dropped third strike and a fielding error allowed Hunter Courson (St. Edwards) to reach first. A stolen base, a single, a pop up to right, a strikeout and a walk gave the Breakers a bases loaded, two-out opportunity and presented Manager Casey Buckley with a decision.

He called on Ben Shragger (Rice U) to preserve the Buck’s two-run advantage.

Schragger struck out third baseman Josiah Gray ( LeMoyne College) to end the inning with the Bucks leading 3-1.

In the seventh, the Bucks sent 12 men to the plate. After two walks and an error loaded the bases, designated hitter Matt O’Neill (URI) crushed a ground rule double, knocking in two runs. A single and an R.B.I. by catcher Nico Cuccia followed. Dan Hetzel joined the party with a ground rule double of his own and the rout was on. Left fielder Campana had a two-run single and would score one batter later when Imwalle blasted a triple to right. In all the Bucks scored eight runs in the inning and cruised to an easy win.

The Islanders’ season record stands at seven wins against 14 losses. with one tie.

The Bucks hosted the second of their three clinics for little leaguers at Fiske Field Tuesday morning. Assistant Coach Peter Barron, along with eight of his players, including O’Neill, Herbster and Peter Beattie were joined by 16 young ballplayers for two hours of hitting and fielding practice.

Join the Bucks at Fiske Field today, July 7 at 5 p.m. when they host the Montauk Mustangs, winners of their last nine games in a row.