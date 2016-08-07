PBA and town on same page for pay

Supervisor Jim Dougherty has announced that the Shelter Island Patrolman’s Benevolent Association and the town have reached an agreement on a contract.

The agreement calls for a 2 percent salary increase through December 2018. In addition, PBA employees hired after June 24, 2016 will be required to contribute 15 percent toward the cost of their heath insurance.

The starting salary for a Shelter Island police officer is $55,000 annually.

Supervisor Dougherty said the deal was worked out “informally without arbitration.”

The supervisor added that current health insurance premium costs constitute more than 13 percent of the town’s budget for 2016.