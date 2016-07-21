Kidstuff: July 21, 2016

If you’re interested in nature and animals, come observe the skulls of a variety of animals and learn about the important function teeth serve for different species at Mashomack Preserve.

The latest installation of Young Naturalists, entitled “What If You Had Animal Teeth?”, will take place on Friday, July 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, or 1 to 2:30 p.m. The program also includes a craft and fun game, and is appropriate for ages 4 and up.

The program is free but donations are appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Straw Bridge: Come to the Shelter Island library for a fun time building straw bridges.

The activity will be on Tuesday, July 26 at 12 p.m. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Erik’s Reptiles: Discover and learn about all reptiles in a field trip to the Village Green in Cutchogue on Wednesday, July 27 at 1 p.m. Bus leaves Shelter Island Library at 11:30 a.m. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.