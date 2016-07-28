If you want to discover the science behind the magic of fireworks — how experts create the brilliant colors that light up the night sky, how explosions and sparklers work and all about the properties of metals — come to the Fireworks Lab at the Shelter Island Library.

Become a scientist and explore the art behind the Fourth of July at the library on Wednesday, August 3 at 2 p.m.

This program is appropriate for ages 7 and up. To sign up, contact Jamie LaGasse at (631) 749-0042 x 108 or at jlagasse@silibrary.org.

Young Naturalists: Join Mash­omack Preserve and experience its newest program, “Be Nice to Spiders,” on Friday, July 29 from 10:30 a.m. to noon or from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The activities include a scavenger hunt, spider web relay and a craft. Appropriate for ages 4 and up. Donations appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Lego Club: Visit the library on Thursday, August 4 from noon to 3 p.m. and choose a building challenge to complete from the jar! Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Lego Wedo: Come to the children’s room at the library on Thursday, August 4 at 1 p.m. to make moving Lego creations! Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.