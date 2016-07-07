Kid Stuff: July 7, 2016

The Shelter Island Library kicks off its Annual Tent Week on Sunday, filled to the brim with imaginative and exciting activities for its young patrons.

Tent Week runs July 10 through July 16, with new offerings each day. Kids can enjoy arts and crafts programs, while families can attend events together such as an outdoor movie on July 14.

No matter if you attend one day of fun or the entire week, Tent Week is a kid’s best bet for a fun time. Specific events and programs are further detailed below. Full program information is available at silbrary.org.

Young Naturalists/Osprey Observations: Learn about Shelter Island’s famous fish hawk in this program at Mashomack Preserve, including interesting artifacts, a discussion, a fish-catching exercise and a fun game. Come on Friday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Recommended for kids ages 4 and up. Donations appreciated.

Katie’s Puppets: Enjoy the antics of puppeteer Katie Polk and Mr. Mouse on Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. at the library. Free.

Perlman Music Program Performances: Hosted by cellist Sarah Bish, this family musical event promises a fun and memorable afternoon on Wednesday, July 13 at 3 p.m. at the library. Part of Tent Week, it will be followed by the opportunity to enjoy more music at 5 p.m., with the option of bringing a picnic dinner. Free.

Outdoor Movie: Come experience the animal adventures of family film “Zootopia,” showing on Thursday, July 14 at 8 p.m. at the library. Rated PG. Free.

Drip Painting: Imagine and create a Jackson Pollock-style masterpiece with artist Joyce Raimondo on Saturday, July 16 at 3 p.m. at Shelter Island Library. Free.