Kid Stuff: July 14, 2016

If you are looking to explore the Island and create unique memories this summer, the Shelter Island Library has just the family-friendly adventure for you.

In partnership with Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Mashomack Preserve and the Shelter Island Historical Society, the library has mapped out an exciting scavenger hunt. Whether you are on Island for a week or for the entire summer, you can take part in the program at your own pace.

Come to the library’s circulation desk to pick up a scavenger hunt booklet. Find all of the places in the booklet and return it to the library to claim your prize.

Booklets can also be picked up and dropped off at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Mashomack Preserve and the Shelter Island Historical Society.

The program will run through Labor Day and it is free of charge. Call the library at (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Outdoor Movie: Come experience the animal adventures of family film “Zootopia,” showing on Thursday, July 14 at 8 p.m. at the library. Rated PG. Free.

Book Sale: Discover a new adventure in the pages of a story at a special book sale on Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library.

Drip Painting: Imagine and create a Jackson Pollock-style masterpiece with artist Joyce Raimondo on Saturday, July 16 at 3 p.m. at the library. Free.

Brady Rymer Concert: Enjoy an evening of music and family fun on Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Hosted by the North Fork libraries. Free.

Duct Tape Crafts: Imagine and create your own duct tape art on Wednesday, July 20 at 12 p.m. at the library. Free.