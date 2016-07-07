Just when you thought it was safe …

This great white shark (or a reasonable facsimile) was spotted in West Neck Creek, giving Glenn Waddington an unholy fright.

Finnegan — the beast’s nickname, according to Reporter cartoonist and artist Peter Waldner, who should know — will be surfacing in other surprising locations around the Island.

Follow this site and check out upcoming print editions of the Reporter, as we track Finnegan’s progress, all leading to the annual ArtSi studio tour scheduled for August 20 and 21.

For more information, visit artsi.info.