Jay Card III qualifies for prestigious national golf tournament

A hearty congratulations goes out this week to young Jay Card III.

This past Monday, Jay played 36 holes of golf at Garden City Country Club to qualify for the United States Golf Association’s oldest tournament, the United States Amateur Championship.

With all of Long Island’s finest players competing for this honor, only three are chosen from the region.

From the entire field this Monday, Jay Card was the lowest qualifier by posting two great rounds, 70 and 68 for a total 138. His 68 was the only round in the afternoon field to be under par.

The U.S. Amateur will be played at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan on August 15 to 21, 2016. Oakland Hills, founded in 1916, will celebrate its centennial celebration with this major event. This great club has also hosted six U.S. Opens, three P.G.A. Championships, one Ryder Cup and one U.S. Amateur.

Jay was also called this week by the Long Island Golf Association as a possible competitor on the popular Stoddard Cup. This Cup is played every year by the 12 top players on Long Island, New Jersey and Westchester. They play a triangular Ryder Cup-type team match.

To Jay, congratulations again and good luck.