Island sailor advances in sailing championships

The weekend of July 16-17 saw the Shelter Island Yacht Club (SIYC) send six of its members to American Yacht Club in Rye, New York to compete in the 2016 Area B Qualifier for the U.S. Junior Double-handed and Single-handed Sailing Championship.

John Patrick Panarella and Tom O’Shea entered as single-handed sailors in laser radial boats. Two teams of two sailors each, Nathaniel Winters and Daniel Reich and Drew Wolf Luke Reich, entered as double-handed sailors in “420 class” boats.

The weekend held three races for each fleet in the regatta. Panarella [full disclosure, Panarella is the writer’s brother] of the SIYC came in first place for the single-handed boats. O’Shea finished in fourth place. In the double-handed races, Wolf and Luke Reich finished in seventh place and Winters and Daniel Reich came in 10th.

The conditions were less than ideal, with light winds and unrelenting heat. Recalling his second race, Panarella said he was over the starting line when the race began, prompting him to turn around and start essentially in last place. Clever maneuvering on the downwind, however, allowed him to finish in seventh place.

Panarella is now eligible to compete at the 2016 Chubb U.S. Junior Championships in August for the Smythe Trophy, which goes to the winner of the single-handed regatta. The 11 regions around the country send both the winner and runner-up from the qualifiers. The runner-up of the Area B Qualifiers, Lindsay Powers of American Yacht Club, also has the opportunity to enter the championship in August.

The winners’ plaque, which dates back 50 years, will be inscribed with Panarella’s name as the new titleholder and kept at SIYC until next year’s qualifier. The last member of the SIYC to take home the honor was another laser radial sailor, Jay Mills, in 2000.

Jeff Bresnahan, sailing director at SIYC, remarked on the impressive work ethic and teamwork of the sailors and their coaches.

“I think it’s extraordinary that we’ve been able to accomplish so much as a small yacht club,” Mr. Bresnahan said, adding, “when one of us wins, they represent the entire club.”