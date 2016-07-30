Hot tub rendezvous

Michael Shatken forgot to check his hot tub the other morning.

But no one would imagine that this great white shark (or a reasonable facsimile), nicknamed Finnegan by Reporter cartoonist and artist Peter Waldner, who should know, would take a bite out of Michael’s … day.

Hot tubs aren’t the only surprising places Finnegan will be surfacing as we track his progress around the Island, all leading to the annual ArtSI studio tour scheduled for August 20 and 21.

For more information, visit artsi.info.