Fun events leading up to ArtSI Open Studio Tour

In gearing up for the 2016 Artists of Shelter Island (ArtSI) Open Studio Tour, the library will dedicate its Friday Night Dialogue on August 5 to a moderated panel discussion with four of the artists.

Then, on Saturday, August 13, all the ArtSI artists will converge at the library’s gallery for an opening party from 4 to 6 p.m. The entire town is invited — art will be prominently displayed, wine and snacks will be served.

The ArtSI open studio event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21.

For the August 5 Friday Night Dialogue, local artist Roz Dimon will moderate a discussion with three ArtSI artists: Sally Jacobs Baker, Susan Schrott and Peter Waldner. The artists will talk about their work, the way art and their careers intersect and what makes Shelter Island such a great place for creativity and invention. Questions will be invited.

Roz Dimon is a celebrated artist in digital media. Esperanza León of Long Island Pulse wrote that Dimon is, “always at the ready to make a statement on potentially contentious topics, though it will always be expressed in an eloquently poetic, sometimes humorous, manner.”

Sally Jacobs Baker is an independent producer, Broadway stage manager and set designer currently sculpting in marble and wood.

“My work represents my daily life and the love of movements in a required space, which I currently accomplish with horses.”

Susan Schrott is a psychotherapist, eating disorder specialist and yoga teacher. As a fiber artist, she synthesizes her life experiences into deeply personal yet uplifting images. The majority of her artwork features strong, joyful women. Exquisite hand dyed fabrics, intense threadwork and embellishments, such as crystals and beads, add visual texture and depth.

Peter Waldner is a nationally-recognized, syndicated cartoonist. Seen weekly in the Reporter, he is also an accomplished acrylic, colored pencil and pastel fine artist working within a wide range of subjects.

Please join us Friday, August 5, at 7 p.m., for the ArtSI Discussion Panel at the library and again for the ArtSI reception on August 13 from 4 to 6 p.m.

These events are open to all and are free, though donations are greatly appreciated. For more information, please call the library at (631) 749-0042.

Next up for Friday Night Dialogues: August 12 at 7 p.m., the Poetry of David Katz and Linda Stern