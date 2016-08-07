Free film screenings in Greenport

Greenport Village will play host to aspiring filmmakers and actors from across the country during the upcoming fifth annual Manhattan Film Institute North Fork Summer Workshop series. The series offers free screenings of student films and free celebrity Q & A screenings of three major films.

Founded by writer, actor and producer Tony Spiridakis, and his partner, Lisa Gillooly, the Manhattan Film Institute pairs world-class faculty with aspiring film professionals, helping to mentor the next generation of filmmakers. Classes are held at Peconic Landing’s historic Brecknock Hall, and participants will be creating more than 26 short films throughout the two-week program. The work will be shown at Greenport Movie Theater on Sunday, July 24 at 10 a.m. These screenings are open to the public and are free of charge.

The public is invited to three free celebrity Q&A screenings at Peconic Landing Community Center with an actor, writer or director from the film on hand to answer questions. On Saturday, July 16, the 2002 film “Pollock,” directed by Ed Harris, will screen at 7:30 p.m. with Marcia Gay Harden (who won the

Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Pollock’s wife, Lee Krasner) taking part in the discussion. On Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. producer Bobby Moresco (an Academy Award Winner for “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby”) will screen Mike Nichols “The Graduate.” Actor Chazz Palminteri will screen “Analyze This” on Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. Palminteri stars in the film with stars Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal.

“Hosting the program on the North Fork means that we get to bring world-class artists to our idyllic corner of the world,” said Mr. Spiridakis, who grew up spending summers in East Marion. “To have members of our community join MFI students in classes, seminars and screenings, it makes us feel that we are giving something back to the place we call home.”

While the screenings are free, registration is required. To register visit: peconiclanding.ticketleap.com. For more information, visit www.manhattanfilminstitute.com.