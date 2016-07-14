Finn — again!

Oh, no, it’s Finnegan, the nickname given to this great white shark (or a reasonable facsimile) by Reporter cartoonist and artist Peter Waldner, who should know.

Here the monster has “surprised” Meg Hergrueter as she was paddle boarding near Second Bridge.

Meg is a member of ArtSI, which is apt, since Finnegan will be surfacing in other surprising locations around the Island as we track his progress, all leading to the annual ArtSI studio tour scheduled for August 20 and 21.

For more information, visit artsi.info.