Fighting childhood obesity with ‘The Kids Menu’

Filmmaker Joe Cross makes movies about food as an avenue to a healthy lifestyle. His 2011 documentary “Fat, Sick, and Nearly Dead” detailed his cross-country journey to lose weight and get healthy.

Mr. Cross explained in a telephone interview that his latest documentary, “The Kids Menu,” was made in response to audiences constantly asking for his thoughts on childhood obesity during his worldwide travels.

Every parent wants his or her children to be happy, and as Mr. Cross said, “It’s pretty difficult to have happiness if you’re not healthy.”

For an inspiring educational film with a taste of serious subject matter, come to the Shelter Island Library on Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m. to see “The Kids Menu.” The screening is appropriate for all ages and is being offered as part of Sylvester Manor’s Movie Night. The film offers a frank discussion on the problem of childhood obesity and offers working solutions. Mr. Cross will take part in a Q&A with the audience following the screening.

Mr. Cross mentioned his initial surprise at how much positive action he found in place when it comes to fighting childhood obesity, and he wanted to bring that into the spotlight. In the film, he speaks with experts, parents and many children to study the problem and participate with them in various hands-on solutions. As childhood obesity and unhealthy lifestyles are multilayered problems, he notes they must be examined from different angles.

“There’s been a positive shift in awareness,” Mr. Cross said about new health campaigns, “but we still have a long way to go.”

Using his documentary as a platform, Mr. Cross remarked on the power of storytelling, and how filmmaking can make information accessible, fun and inspiring.

Tickets to “The Kids Menu” are $10 and available at www.sylvestermanor.org or by calling (631) 749-0626. Tickets will also be sold at the door at Shelter Island Library on the night of the screening.

For details about the film, visit www.kidsmenumovie.com.