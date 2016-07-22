Everybody in the pool … well, maybe not

Michael McFadden should check the guest list for his next pool party so he won’t be surprised by the likes of Finnegan, the nickname given to this great white shark (or a reasonable facsimile) by Reporter cartoonist and artist Peter Waldner, who should know.

Swimming pools aren’t the only surprising places Finnegan will be surfacing as we track his progress around the Island, all leading to the annual ArtSI studio tour scheduled for August 20 and 21.

For more information, visit artsi.info.