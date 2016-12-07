Dougherty scheduled to have heart surgery

Supervisor Jim Dougherty announced at Tuesday’s work session that he will undergo coronary bypass surgery on July 19.

Mr. Dougherty said he had received results from a series of tests and his doctors advised that he have the surgery. The supervisor said he’s in remission from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which he received chemotherapy for beginning in November 2012.

According to the Mayo Clinic, coronary bypass surgery is to repair a blocked artery to the heart. A blood vessel from another part of the body is removed and attached to arteries in the heart to ensure blood flows to either diseased or blocked locations.

Mr. Dougherty said he would be out of commission “for three or four weeks and I must give this surgery my first priority.”

In his absence, Deputy Supervisor Chris Lewis will chair meetings of the Town Board.