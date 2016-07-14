Councilman Shepherd to planners: I’m not looking for a fight

Members of the Planning Board didn’t exactly jump at the chance Tuesday night to publicly discuss their views about the Town’s proposal to adopt a site plan review process for all commercial properties.

But after a back and forth with Councilman Paul Shepherd, they agreed to submit comments to Chairman Paul Mobius, who will make recommendations to the Town Board.

“We’re going to tell you to simplify it,” Mr. Mobius said, to general laughter.

The issue was raised by Councilman Jim Colligan at the planners’ work session that followed a brief meeting in which they paid some bills, granted extensions to applicants proposing subdivisions and held the final public hearing in their review of the Pandion Subdivision on the site of the former St. Gabriel’s retreat.

Mr. Colligan reminded the planners that the Town Board was awaiting their input. Mr. Mobius said that concerns raised during previous discussions have mostly to do with the complexity of the proposal.

“This is more for planning boards that have paid, educated planners rather than … well, us,” he said, eliciting a laugh. “So that’s one of the comments you’re going to get.”

“Okay,” Mr. Shepherd responded, sharply. “I guess you delivered it.”

After that, board members and Mr. Shepherd had at it. Mr. Mobius suggested that the town could accomplish its goals by adjusting existing regulations rather than generating “more piles and piles of paperwork.”

“Well that’s not what I want,” Mr. Shepherd said. “I always want to leave people alone.”

Kevin McGowin, the Planning Board’s attorney, explained that special use permit review, which is run by the Town Board, differs from the proposed site plan review process, ownership of which has not yet been determined, in that most businesses are “allowed by right” under the Town Code. Only certain businesses, including restaurants, gas stations, laundromats and dry cleaners, need additional review in order to get a special use permit from the Town Board. Owners of those businesses are asking permission for a use not otherwise allowed.

Site plan review, Mr. McGowin said, provides another layer of scrutiny for already allowed uses and requires detailed plans for exterior aspects of development such as lighting, parking and landscaping.

“This seems a lot more onerous,” Mr. Mobius said, indicating with his fingers a hefty stack of documents.

Other board members raised additional concerns.

“It is difficult for us to look at planning from a holistic point of view the way that other towns can because we don’t have a discrete industrial district, a discrete commercial district,” member John D’Amato said. “Business zoning is stashed all over the Island in different neighborhoods.”

Member John Kerr added, “If its going to be a case by case thing, it’s going to be a dogfight like it already is.”

Mr. Shepherd said he wasn’t looking for a fight, but had sought input from planners because they had more expertise.

“You weren’t asking for help,” board member Emory Briener said. “You were asking the Planning Board to take over.”

“No one is fighting you, Paul,” Mr. Kerr said. “We have a difference of opinion on the board and we don’t really want to discuss it in public right now.”