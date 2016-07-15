Concerts by the creek

Now into its second summer season, Sylvester Manor’s Creekside Concert series continues to provide an amazing way to wind down on a weekend. Bring the whole family with blankets or low-profile chairs, tote a picnic basket or sample offerings from the on–site food and beverage trucks, and watch the sun go down while listening to world class music. Ticket prices range from $20 to $35, and are available at sylvestermanor.org or by calling (631) 749-0626. Until July 31, a $70 season pass for all three concerts is available. Additional donations are always welcome.

The concerts kick off on Sunday, July 31 at 5 p.m. with the Gawler Sisters opening for Ten Strings and a Goatskin. On banjo, fiddle and cello, Molly, Edith, and Elsie Gawler bring beautiful songs, tunes, and stories from their roots in the heart of Maine. Though it is rooted in traditional Down East music, years of curiosity and travel into the world beyond have influenced their musicianship. Their extensive collection of rollicking tunes is complemented by angelic three-part -harmonies, gutsy work songs, folk- blues, and amusing odes to everyday life.

In Ten Strings and a Goatskin, from Prince Edward Island, Jesse Périard is on six strings (guitar), Rowen Gallant on four strings (fiddle) and Caleb Gallant on the goatskin (bodhrán – an Irish hand drum.) Recipients of multiple nominations for the Canadian Folk Music awards, East Coast Music Association awards and Music PEI awards, the members of Ten Strings and a Goatskin are having the time of their lives immersed in the music they love as a traditional/folk/fusion bilingual trio.

Playing Irish, Acadian, French and original creations, infused with modern and world rhythms, they have created a fiery, contagious and unique sound that has them touring throughout Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

Tickets are $25 at sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

The Freewheel Trio, a contemporary string band out of Denver, Colorado, performs Sunday, August 14 at 5 p.m. with Joe D’Esposito on fiddle and vocals, Mike Robinson on guitar and vocals, and Andrew Ryan on double bass and vocals.

With shared experiences in bluegrass, old time, classical and American jazz traditions, the Freewheel Trio infuses original and traditional music with its members’ varied musical backgrounds. The three musicians are committed to versatility, both in their approaches to the performance of their instruments and the musical traditions they explore as a group. This versatility fosters a unique style and close connection with their audiences.

Tickets are $20 at sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

The series finishes not on a Sunday, but on Saturday, September 17 at 5 p.m. with Jayme Stone’s Lomax Project featuring Jayme Stone on banjo and vocals, Moira Smiley on accordian and vocals, Sumaia Jackson on fiddle and vocals and Andrew Ryan on bass and vocals.

Focusing on songs collected by folklorist and field recording pioneer Alan Lomax, the Project brings together some of North America’s most distinctive and creative roots musicians to revive, recycle, and reimagine traditional music. The repertoire includes Bahamian sea chanteys, African American a cappella singing from the Georgia Sea Islands, Appalachian ballads, fiddle tunes, and work songs collected from well-known musicians and everyday folk: sea captains, cowhands, fisherman, prisoners, and homemakers.

Tickets are $35 at sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.