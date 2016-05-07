Bucks beat Breakers, harpooned by Whalers

The Shelter Island Bucks bashed their way to a 15 hit, 11-3 victory versus the Southampton Breakers on Thursday, June 30 in a Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League game that was not even that close. The Islanders also benefitted from an excellent start by Ryan Marks (Columbia).

On Sunday the team could not figure out Sag Harbor starter Jordan Sheinkop (George Washington U.). Sheinkop scattered three hits over five innings before being relieved in the sixth. The Bucks dropped the first half of a home-and-home series with the Whalers, squandering another excellent outing by Anthony Alicki in a 4-2 defeat.

Marks, a 6 foot four 4, 220 pound lefty, possesses a sweeping curveball and a powerful fastball. He dominated the Breakers last Thursday evening at Fiske Field, surviving two first inning errors to take a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning.

In the top of the fifth, a dropped third strike and a fielding error allowed Hunter Courson (St. Edwards) to reach first. A stolen base, a single, a pop-up to right, a strikeout and a walk gave the Breakers a bases loaded, two-out opportunity and presented Manager Casey Buckley with a decision. He called on Ben Shragger (Rice U) to try and preserve the Buck’s two-run advantage.

Shragger struck out third baseman Josiah Gray ( LeMoyne College) to end the threat.

In the seventh inning, the Bucks sent 12 men to the plate. After two walks and an error loaded the bases, designated hitter Matt O’Neill (University of Rhode Island) crushed a ground rule double, knocking in 2 runs. A single and an RBI by catcher Nico Cuccia followed. Dan Hetzel joined the party with a ground rule double and the rout was on. Leftfielder Nick Campana (Hartford) had a 2-run single and would score one batter later when first baseman Walker Imwalle (UNC Wilmington) blasted a triple to right. In all the Bucks scored 8 runs in the inning and cruised to an easy win.

Sunday afternoon proved to be more of a pitcher’s duel. Anthony Alicki allowed only two hits over five innings, however he walked the first batter in the fifth and committed a throwing error. Two singles later the Bucks were down 2-0.

Whalers starter Jordan Sheinkop and reliever Jack Morello (St John’s) blanked the Bucks, scattering four hits over eight innings. In the top of the ninth, the Whalers tacked on 2 insurance runs that would prove crucial. Reliever Nick Rand recorded two quick outs followed by a walk and a fielding error by shortstop Justin Etts. A double by leadoff hitter Matt Feinstein (Dartmouth) cleared the bases and the Whalers took a 4-0 advantage into the bottom of the ninth.

Nico Cuccia led off the Bucks’ ninth with a ground rule double. A walk and another double by first baseman Walker Imwalle scored 2runs and the Bucks had a man on second with nobody out, down 4-2. However, Whalers’ reliever Ross Mintzer (Gloucester Co College) was able to record a strikeout and a groundout to end the threat and secure the Sag Harbor victory.