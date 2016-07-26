Ad hoc group blazing Island trails

They were eight strong earlier this month setting out on the process of linking Island trails.

Armed with hedge clippers, saws, rakes, gloves, goggles and tick spray, the crew set about to begin opening a pathway that will initially wind from Sachem’s Woods to the entrance to the Quaker Cemetery off Route 114. Volunteers will be progressing over the approximately one-mile trail during the next few months to remove debris and establish blaze markers for future hikers to follow.

Ultimately the aim is to link hiking trails throughout Shelter Island — most on publicly owned land, much of which was acquired by the town with Community Preservation Fund money, the program that imposes a transfer tax on all real estate purchases and is used to preserve open space.

Approximately seven miles of trails could be linked, according to Joe Denny, one of the leaders of the local effort.

Mr. Denny hopes the volunteer effort will benefit future generations of hikers and environmentalists.

Mr. Denny estimated it would take about three more outings of volunteers working to complete the link. He’s hoping this first project might be completed sometime this fall.

Hot weather and a flurry of other activities make it difficult to attract as many volunteers as Mr. Denny hopes might join the effort before Labor Day.

The efforts to clear the trails began under the auspices of the Shelter Island Trail Club, but the current work is being carried out by an ad hoc group of volunteers while the club restructures.

Last year, club members approached the town for permission to post small, rustic signs at trail entrances, only to have their request referred to the Conservation Advisory Committee.

Members voiced some concerns and committee Chairman Ed Bausman said there were “a lot of issues,” including whether the trails are on parkland or preserves; how the trails were to be policed to ensure they weren’t being used by ATV and motorcycle riders; and who would tackle the work if the volunteers stopped their efforts.

Mr. Denny has put together responses for the CAC, and doesn’t thinks the concerns are barriers. Currently, trails that are overgrown have become hangouts for youths smoking in the woods. He’s hoping by opening up the trails, that will discourage that activity.

Once work is completed linking the first two trails, Mr. Denny plans to approach the Town Board, not asking for money or in-kind services, but simply seeking support for the volunteer effort to remove debris from the trails and, he hopes, permission to post the small signs at trail entrances.

He hopes a reconstituted Shelter Island Trails Club will attract more volunteers of all ages interested in rendering community service by clearing and maintaining the trails.

What’s inspired Mr. Denny is hiking along the Paumanok Trail, a pathway that after about 30 years of work now runs from Rocky Point to Montauk State Park, traversing the towns of Brookhaven, Riverhead, Southampton and East Hampton.

During the last 20 years, he’s hiked parts of that trail every year, but for the first time, he set out July 21 on what he expected would be a six-day 125-mile hike.

A Facebook page listed under the name Shelter Island Trail Club provides regular updates on activities, along with pictures. Anyone interested in volunteering to work on the trails can email shelterislandtrailclub@gmail.com.