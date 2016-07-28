Accident brings down pole; overnight repairs kill power

Approximately 1,000 Shelter Islanders found themselves without electrical power overnight after a vehicle struck an electrical pole earlier in the evening at West Neck Road where it turns south toward Silver Beach.

While the accident occurred about 6:30 p.m., it didn’t immediately knock out power. A crew from PSEG showed up on the Island overnight to assess the damage and had to shut power down for about an hour and a half shortly after 2 a.m.

While it was restored after the assessment, a PSEG crew has returned to the Island this morning to replace thecamaged pole.