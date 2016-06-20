ZBA expected to approve two applications

The Zoning Board of Appeals is expected to approve two applications next Wednesday. They outlined terms for the two applications at a work session this Wednesday.

Owners of property at 70 Peconic Avenue will be able to avoid placing air conditioning units on the roof of their house.

Air conditioning units originally planned for rooftop installation by a previous owner of property at 70 Peconic Avenue will be getting side and front yard variances allowing low placement of quiet units on the property.

The owners, Brent and Christine Haney, needed the change because when the previous owner built the structure for which he had gotten variances, it was ruled that no further variances could be sought.

After hearing from neighbor Julia Brennan that the rooftop placement would result in disturbances at her property, the ZBA yielded.

The approval will require a quieter unit than originally planned for the rooftop.

ZBA members said they couldn’t find another case where an air conditioning unit had been placed on a roof on Shelter Island.

Barbara Mahoney of 10 Dickerson Drive will be able to keep her garage where it was built in 2002, even though part of the structure is one foot over the required setback.

Attorney Valerie Marvin told the ZBA last month that “an honest mistake” had been made by contractor James Olinkiewicz that was only discovered with the previous house owner had to have the property surveyed.

To deny the variance would have resulted in considerable expense to Ms. Mahoney to move the structure.

j.lane@sireporter.com