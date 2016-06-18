Women’s record broken at Island’s 10K

The 37th annual Shelter Island 10K race was one for the books, with Kenyan Nancy Nzisa setting a record for women runners that had held for nearly two decades.

Ms. Nzisa, 24, ran a sizzling 33.01 on a hot, windless afternoon under a punishing sun.

The young Kenyan had little challenges from other women runners near the end.

She was unavailable for comment after the race.

On the men’s side it was almost a photo finish, with two Ethiopian athletes who have settled in the New York City area, Ayele Megersa Feisa, 28, and Senbeto Geneti Guteta, 23, battling most of the race and seperated at the end by a mere two seconds.

At about 100 yards to the tape, Mr. Guteta surged ahead of his countryman to take the 2016 Shelter Island 10K with a time of 29:43.

“It was hot,” the winner said, hotter, he added, than he had expected.

The medical tent was busy after the race, with many runners suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Mr. Guteta, who is now living in New York, said he trains in Central Park. He recently moved from North Carolina to the city, because there were better training facilities available, and a large Ethiopian community that supports him there. He won the Buffalo marathon last month.

He praised the race organizers and “the community, all the people, all the families that were cheering us on.”

Official times of the winner and second place finisher for the men’s division haven’t been officially posted.

Mr. Feisa could have a legitimate excuse for finishing second. Earlier in the day, he competed in the Queens 10K — which he won.

“I lost power here,” Mr. Feisa said about his remarkable feat of racing on Saturday, where he came within two seconds of scoring a racing daily double.

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