What’s Happening on Shelter Island

This week

CHAMBER MUSIC WORKSHOP

Young artist participants kick off the 2016 Chamber Music Workshop at the Perlman Music Program with a performance of works by Beethoven, Boccherini, Haydn, and Mozart in an 18th century chamber music soiree. The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at the Clark Arts Center, PMP Campus, 73 Shore Road. The concert is free and open to the public and all are welcome to stay and join in a festive “Meet the Artists” reception after the performance. The 2016 Chamber Music Workshop takes place May 31 to June 19 at PMP. To reserve seats call (212) 877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

OPEN FOR THE SEASON

Shelter Island American Legion Mitchell Post 281 starts summer hours this week and will be open Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m. and Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. with Friday night chef Gunnar. The Legion will be open Thursdays and Fridays through Labor Day.

GET OUT AND GOLF

Beautiful blue skies, green grass and sunshine made for a great weekend with lots of action at Shelter Island Country Club. Come out and enjoy the golfing, the food, the bar and the view. Join golf pro Scott Lechmanski at the “Learn to Play Golf” program Monday mornings at 8:45 or the ladies for a golf scramble also on Mondays at 9 a.m. or 4 p.m.

ANNUAL ABC SALE

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will conduct its annual ABC (Attic, Basement and Closet) Sale Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 26 St. Mary’s Road. The church accepts any donations except clothes, including furniture, jewelry, kitchen equipment in working order, toys, household items and baked goods. Proceeds are donated to various Island organizations.

Donations can be brought to the parish hall from May 26 to June 3 (weekdays only) between 1 and 4 p.m.

For more information, call the church office, 749-0770, or contact Jane Babinski at jbabinski2@optonline.net.

CLASSICAL GUITAR

Grammy-nominated guitarist Paul Galbraith is internationally known as an innovator of classical guitar music. Mr. Galbraith comes to the Island for “An Evening of Classical Guitar,” sponsored by the Shelter Island Friends of Music, on Saturday, June 4. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and will include the music of Bach, Mozart, Trojahn and Albéni followed by a post-concert reception.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information about Shelter Island Friends of Music, visit their Facebook page, SIFMconcerts.

RELAY FOR LIFE

Members of the Shelter Island Honor Society and other high school students will participate in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of the North Fork at Jean Cochran Park on Friday, June 3. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and participants will walk all night to earn money and support in the fight against cancer. Food, games and activities will be provided for entertainment and to build camaraderie.

For more information visit relayforlife.org and enter Shelter Island NHS under the “find a team” link.

SATURDAY SUMMER MARKET

Summer is here and so is the farmers market on the grounds of the Havens House Museum, 16 South Ferry Road. The market is open every Saturday morning, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Saturday, September 3.

LADIES WHO LUNCH

All are welcome to join the Shelter Island Women’s Club at its Annual Luncheon, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at the Pridwin Hotel. The cost is $35 per person with a choice of fish, chicken or crab cake entree plus coffee and dessert. There will be a cash bar.

Contact Mollie Strugats at 749-1456 or Rose O’Neill at 749-4318 to sign up or for additional information.

BLUEFISH BAY MYSTERY

Children of all ages can help solve a water pollution mystery causing a large fish kill.

This hands-on activity at the Shelter Island Library on Tuesday, June 7 at 3 p.m. is run by the Cornell Cooperative Extension which supplies water samples and testing kits. Children will learn about types and sources of water pollution as they test samples for temperature, salinity, pH, chlorine and nitrate levels.

For information on the program, contact Jamie LaGasse at jlagasse@silibrary.org.

RANCH RETREAT

Recently, the first Strongpoint Theinert Ranch retreat was held in Magdalena, New Mexico. On Wednesday, June 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., photos and attendee testimonials from the retreat will be presented at Kyle’s, 27 North Ferry Road. Light refreshments will be served. To reserve or for more information contact Melissa@JJTMF.org.

Next week

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 9 at the Library’s Community Room (lower level). Members are urged to attend — and all Islanders are welcome — as the League plans its summer and voter services programs and activities.

TRUCK TOUR

Long days and long trails go together. Mashomack Preserve’s 10-mile Blue Trail leads hikers through oak forest and meadows, and past vernal and coastal ponds. On Saturday, June 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the preserve offers a special “Blue Trail Truck Tour,” that takes participants into the far reaches of the Preserve and learn how The Nature Conservancy is working to maintain this special place. Call 749-1001 for information.

LUNCH WITH GAIL SHEEHY

In her 50 years as a writer, Gail Sheehy, journalist, author and lecturer, has changed the way millions of women and men around the world look at the stages of their lives. On Sunday, June 12, Ms. Sheehy, a founding writer of New York magazine and a contributing editor to Vanity Fair, speaks at the 26th Shelter Island Library Book & Author Luncheon. The event will be held at the Pridwin Hotel on Sunday, June 12 at noon.

The cost is $75. Reservations and entree choice are required. Call 749-0042 to reserve.

Across the moat

INSIDER’S HOUSE TOUR

Each year, the Southampton Historical Museum offers a house tour and the opportunity to experience extraordinary houses.

The “7th Annual Tour of Southampton Homes: An Insider’s View,” is Saturday, June 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. A champagne reception follows at the museum’s Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane. On tour day, tickets may be purchased at 10:30 a.m. at the Thomas Halsey House, 294 South Main Street, Southampton. To order tickets call 283-2494.