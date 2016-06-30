What’s Happening on Shelter Island

This week

GO BIO

Developed in the early 1920s, biodynamic farming is based on the spiritual insights and practical suggestions of Austrian writer, educator and social activist Rudolf Steiner (1861-1925), whose philosophy is called “anthroposophy.” On Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m. Ira Haspel of KK’s the Farm in Southold will offer a presentation on “Biodynamic Farming” at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Pick up lunch at the on-site farmers market and join the discussion.

PERLMAN MUSICAL WEEKEND

The Perlman Music Program’s Performance Tent returns to the Shelter Island campus this weekend. The first event under the tent will be a faculty concert on Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. when PMP’s inspiring master teachers present their annual concert free of charge to the community.

Performers will include Rachel Calin, Catherine Cho, Kirsten Docter, Yi-Fang Huang, Ron Leonard, Sean Lee, Merry Peckham, Itzhak Perlman, John Root, Elizabeth Schumann and many others.

This concert is free and open to the public, but a large turnout is expected so plan to arrive early and bring a beach chair or blanket in preparation for overflow onto the surrounding lawn.

On Saturday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. a Works in Progress concert will be held at the PMP Performance Tent. Students of the Perlman Music Program Summer Music School will present varied programs of classical masterworks. The concert is free and open to the public.

PMP is located at 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. For more information, call (212) 877-5045 or visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

RISE OF ISIS

The “Great Decisions” program continues at the Shelter Island Library Thursday, June 30 at 5:30 p.m. with a discussion of the rise of ISIS. Offered through the library by the Foreign Policy Association, the eight-part monthly program seeks to educate and engage Americans at the local level about the world’s current hot-button issues. After the session, participants are welcome to continue the discussion at the nearby home of Kathleen Gerard (rsvp at kgerard@gmail.com).

A NIGHT OF BEETHOVEN

Dalia Lazar, concert pianist, returns to the Shelter Island Friends of Music performing a new program of Beethoven Piano Sonatas, including the great “Appassionata” and “The Tempest.” As a New York Concert Artist Guild competition finalist, Ms. Lazar has impressed critics with her “…virtuosity and impeccable phrasing” (El Nacional, Venezuela) demonstrating “…an inspiring display of musical excellence” (Daily Republic). The concert will be Sunday, July 3 at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. A post-concert reception will follow. Admission is free, donations are appreciated.

CAR WASH AND YARD SALE

Need your car washed? Look no further than Shelter Island School. This Saturday, July 2 from 8 a.m. to noon, students and parents will offer a car wash and yard sale in the school parking lot to benefit the 8th grade class trip to Disney. Cost is $11 for car wash. For more information call (631) 749-1231.

TIME FOR THE PORCH PARTY

The 7th Annual Porch Party to benefit the Shelter Island Educational Foundation will be held on Sunday, July 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the waterfront home of Susan and Darrin Binder. The party includes drinks, hors d’oeuvres and live music. To buy tickets or ask questions, call (516) 816-6190 or email margcoll@optonline.net. To learn more about the foundation, visit ShelterIslandEdFoundation.org.

TRY TIYO

TiYo, a Pilates and yoga-based exercise, is now being offered by the Shelter Island Town Recreation Department. The class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. The high intensity, low impact workout is set to contemporary music. The cost is $5. Bring a mat and water. For more information, call instructor Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg (516) 659-9155.

LEARN ABOUT RANCH RETREAT

On Thursday, July 7, the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund will host a three hour cruise aboard the South Ferry’s M/V Lt. Joe Theinert to benefit Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in Magdalena, New Mexico. The cost is $100. Dinner, cocktails and live music are included. Also offered will be a free informational session about the ranch retreat from 5 to 7 p.m. with light refreshments at the South Ferry East Landing. Reserve at Melissa@JJTMF.org.

LWV MEETING

The League of Women Voters will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 7 in the Library’s Community Room to finalize plans for Summer activities and fall voter services programs and events, including the annual candidate forum. Members are urged to attend and all Islanders are welcome.

TALK ABOUT CHEESE

Spanning the rolling hills of Vermont’s Champlain Valley and easternmost New York, 300-acre Consider Bardwell Farm was the first cheese-making co-op in Vermont, founded in 1864 by Consider Stebbins Bardwell.

A century later, Angela Miller and Russell Glover are revitalizing the tradition with goat milk from their herd of Oberhaslis and cow milk from their two neighbor farm partners.

As part of Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library at 7 p.m. on July 1, Mr. Glover will offer insight into the life of an artisanal cheese maker. The program is free.

ANNUAL MEETING

The Ram Island Association is holding its annual meeting for all members and encourages residents of the Ram Islands to join. The meeting will take place Saturday, July 2 at 9 a.m. at the Shelter Island Heights Firehouse. For more information contact ramislandassociation@gmail.com.

YARD SALE FOR REEL POINT

It’s time again for the biennial benefit yard sale for Peconic Land Trust’s efforts to save Reel Point. Hosted by Carolyn Denning, a volunteer for the Peconic Land Trust, the yard sale runs Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Denning’s home on South Ram Island Drive. For more information call (631) 276-3147.

LITTLE MUSIC MAKERS

Mashomack Preserve will be the place for children to make music with their parents or caregivers this summer.

Taught by Musikgarten certified and Julliard-trained musicians Marlene Markard and Ellen Johansen, classes are for ages 1 through 7 and meet on five Wednesdays — July 6, 20, 27 and August 3 and 17.

Nature’s Music Classes for ages 1 to 4, which includes movement, singing, dancing and playing instruments, meet from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Tuition is $175 for five sessions. Nature Trail Camp for ages 4 to 7 meets from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. and includes music and nature exploration, a CD, activity book, nature exploration tools and a nature gift each day. Tuition is $475 for five sessions.

To register, call Mashomack Preserve at (631) 749-1001 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Next Week

THE KIDS MENU

“The Kids Menu” is a documentary by filmmaker Joe Cross who met with experts, parents, teachers and kids in an effort to understand the childhood obesity epidemic in this country.

In the course of making his film, he came to realize the issue is symptomatic of a bigger problem — the lack of knowledge about and access to healthy foods.

“The Kids Menu” is appropriate for all ages and will be screened on Thursday July 7 at 7 p.m. at Shelter Island Library as part of Sylvester Manor Movie Night A Q&A with Mr. Cross will follow. Admission is $10. Call (631) 749-0626 for details.

LIGHTING UP THE SKY

Bring out the beach chair and find a good spot. The annual Shelter Island Fireworks show will be held Saturday, July 9 at 8:45 p.m. on Crescent Beach on Shore Road. The display is presented by the non-profit group Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc. and donations are still needed to help finance the show. To help out, send checks to Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc., PO Box 452, Shelter Island, NY 11964 or visit Shelterislandfireworks.com or www.gofundme.com/sifireworks.

READY FOR A GOOD READ?

On Saturday July 9, sign up begins for “Discover a Great Read,” the adult summer reading program at the Shelter Island Library. The program runs through August 27 and includes a tote bag giveaway (supplies limited) and a raffle for a Kindle package. Contact librarian Jocelyn Ozolins for information at jozolins@silibrary.org or (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

SUMMER SINGING

The Shelter Island Community Chorus will present a rousing summer concert featuring the music of several favorite artists and composers including the Beatles, Pete Seeger, Andrew Lloyd Weber, Gilbert and Sullivan, Irving Berlin, George Gerswin and Cesar Frank. The concert will be held Sunday, July 10 at 5 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and will also include performances by a variety of special guests. Jessica Bozak, faculty member of the Shelter Island School music department, will conduct the chorus.

Admission is free, though donations are accepted and the fun is for everybody.

TOM AND LISA UNDER THE TENT

Local duo Lisa Shaw (vocals, keyboard and guitar) and Tom Hashagen (vocals, guitar and mandolin) have been making music together for over three decades. On Wednesday, July 13 from 5 to 7 p.m., “Tom and Lisa,” as they call themselves, perform on the lawn as part of “Tent Week” at the Shelter Island Library.

Coming soon

GOOD TIME IN BLACK & WHITE

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Black & White dinner is its signature fundraising summer event. Held in the Havens Barn, the fourth annual Black & White event is Saturday, July 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. and will feature music by Lisa Shaw, Tom Hashagen & Swing Shift, dinner by Marie Eiffel Market, a raw bar by Alice’s Fish Market of Greenport, a complimentary photo of each guest by photographer Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction. Come wearing your favorite summer black and white and enjoy cocktails, dinner and dancing. Admission is $200 per person. Tickets are available now. Call (631) 749-0025 to reserve.

SUMMER AT THE MANOR

Sylvester Manor announces the launch of a new summer program designed for preteens ages 9 to 11 years.

“Afternoons on the Farm” will run July 18 through August 12, 1 to 4 p.m. each weekday. The program incorporates science, art, music, and sustainable farming in an age-appropriate curriculum.

For information and registration email youthprograms@sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

CRICKET RETURNS

Last year, over 300 supporters raised over $15,000 at the annual Shelter Island Cricket Club (SICC) charity cricket match. Cricket returns to the Island with the fifth annual match on Saturday, July 30 to raise funds for the all-volunteer Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services squad.

The game will take place on the field next to the Island Boat Yard starting at 9 a.m. with food and drinks available from 11 a.m. There is no admission fee but donations on the day are encouraged.

Photos from prior years’ matches and more details about SICC are on SICC’s website at www.SIcricket.com.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND FIELD TRIP

The Shelter Island Library will lead a field trip to Taylor’s Island and the historic Smith-Taylor Cabin in Coecles Harbor.

The trip is Friday, July 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a short walk is required. Bring a picnic lunch.

There is no fee for the trip, but space is limited to 20 people. Sign up at the library’s circulation desk. For information call (631) 749-0042 or visit www.taylorsisland.org.

Across the Moat

BLUE COLLAR SAG HARBOR

Throughout most of the 20th century, Sag Harbor was a blue-collar town in the midst of the blue-blooded Hamptons. On Friday, July 1, the Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum opens an exhibition entitled “Every Village Has A Story: People” with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

Curated by Kathryn Szoka, the exhibit explores Sag Harbor’s working class roots through photographs and paintings by artists who lived and worked in the village at a time when it was populated by factories, farms, mills, and entrepreneurial workers.

The show runs through July 18 at the museum, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. For details call (631) 725-0770.

SOUTHERN BALLYHOO

Atlanta, 1939. It’s the premiere of “Gone with the Wind,” it’s the party of the year, and everything is about to change. That’s the set up for the Tony Award-winning Play “The Last Night of Ballyhoo” running now through July 24 at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

Written by Alfred Uhry, the production is directed by Will Pomerantz. As the play opens, the wealthy and important Freitag family is looking forward to Ballyhoo, the lavish German Jewish country club ball, and all it will mean for daughters Lala and Sunny. But when their uncle brings home his new employee, a handsome Eastern European bachelor from Brooklyn, everyone must confront their own beliefs, prejudices, and desires. The family takes a journey filled with comedy, romance, and revelations.

Talkback Tuesdays with members of the cast follow each Tuesday performance at Bay Street. On July 5, Rabbi Daniel N. Geffen from Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will discuss his reactions to the play and about his childhood in the South during the time when the play is set. On Sundays, high school and college students can receive free admission for the 2 p.m. show. Student ID must

ST. JUDE IN THE HAMPTONS

On July 9 the second annual St. Jude Hope in the Hamptons takes place at 1143 Deerfield Road in Water Mill.

The event celebrates the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and includes cocktails, dinner, live entertainment and auctions. For details contact Caitlin McFeely at caitlin.mcfeely@stjude.org or (212) 379-1621.