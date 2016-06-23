What’s Happening on Shelter island

This Week

COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY

Commencement exercises for the

Shelter Island High School graduating class of 2016 will be held on Saturday, June 25 at 2 p.m.

The ceremony will take place outdoors under a tent on school property.

SENIOR TRIP

Mollie Strugats will be leading a senior citizens trip to the Tanger Mall in Deer Park on Thursday, June 30. The bus will leave Shelter Island at 7:45 a.m. The cost for the bus is $5 round trip. Call (631) 749-1456 for information.

CLASSIC CARS

Scores of antique and classic vehicles will roll off the ferries, out of Island garages, and onto Fireman’s Field for the Fourth Annual Car Show on Saturday, June 25 to benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society. This family-oriented event will bring together an extensive group of muscle cars, those fast and beautiful machines of the 1960s and 1970s. For people who own and love old cars and fire trucks, the only thing better than showing them off is talking about them with people who share their enthusiasm. Owners of these extraordinary vehicles will be on hand to answer questions.

In addition to the remarkable rides, the show features great East End food and drink, prizes and plenty of outdoor fun.

The car show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is presented by the Historical Society and Shelter Island Fire Department. Rain date Sunday, June 26. WPPB 88.3 FM radio personality and host Bonnie Grice will emcee the event. Fireman’s Field is at 38 Burns Road at North Cartwright Road. General admission is $10, free for children 6 and under. Sponsors of the show include James and Nicky Bindler, Anil and Enid Prasad, and J.W. Piccozzi Inc.

A NIGHT AT THE MANOR

Grilling and dancing will be the focus of Sylvester Manor’s upcoming fifth Annual Farm to Table Dinner. Join the chefs from Fire Roasted Caterers as they weave their outdoor grilling magic at the benefit dinner on Saturday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. on the Manor grounds. The chefs will be cooking the meal over open flames, using wood salvaged from the Manor’s trees, as well as meat and produce from the grounds. Dinner will be followed by dancing to the lively music of the Revelers, a Grammy-nominated band from New Orleans with a foot-stomping, Cajun beat.

Some tickets are still available for the dinner and people can also support the event by volunteering. This year, volunteers will be treated to a wonderful meal of organically and sustainably-raised foods, lovingly prepared by board member and chef extraordinaire, Peter Vielbig.

This is Sylvester Manor’s primary fundraising event, and it supports the farm’s educational, cultural, farm and preservation efforts, programs that benefit the Island community and beyond.

For ticket and table information please call the office at (631) 749-2026 or visit www.sylvestermanor.org/farm-to-table. A limited number of $500 seats are available; otherwise ticket prices start at $750 per person.

GO FOR BAROQUE

Basically Baroque, an evening of classical music, will be performed by the North Fork Chamber Music Ensemble this Sunday, June 26 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The music starts at 3 p.m. and will include the music of Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, Johann Sebastian Bach, Josef Haydn, Jacques Hotteterre and Georg Philipp Telemann. The performers will be Bill Packard on flute, Dan Skabeikis on violin, Jeannie Woelker on cello and Linda Betjeman on keyboard. Admission is free but donations are welcome.

BIRDING BY EAR

If you heard “quick, three beers” “drink your tea” or “cheeseburger” are you imagining a stop at your local pub? Actually, using only a little imagination, you can hear birds make these sounds. Birding takes on a whole new dimension when you can use not only visual, but also audible clues to a bird’s identity. On Sunday, June 26 from 8 to 10 a.m. Mashomack Preserve offers “Birding By Ear,” an outing in which participants will learn the secrets of remembering the songs and calls of the birds in our area. Bring binoculars.

CAMP OPEN HOUSE

New and returning families are invited to tour the facilities, meet staff members, and learn more about Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center at its open house on Saturday, June 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Quinipet is located at 99 Shore Road. Call (631) 749-0430 for information.

Next Week

YARD SALE FOR REEL POINT

It’s time again for the biennial benefit yard sale for Peconic Land Trust’s efforts to save Reel Point. Hosted by Carolyn Denning, a volunteer for the Peconic Land Trust, the yard sale runs Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Denning’s home on South Ram Island Drive. For more information call (631) 276-3147.

LIGHTING UP THE SKY

Bring out the beach chair and find a good spot. The annual Shelter Island Fireworks show is fast approaching and will be held this year on Saturday, July 9 at 8:45 p.m. on Crescent Beach on Shore Road. The display is presented by the non-profit group Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc. and donations are still needed to help finance the show. To help out, send checks to Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc., PO Box 452, Shelter Island, NY 11964 or visit Shelterislandfireworks.com or www.gofundme.com/sifireworks.

LITTLE MUSIC MAKERS

Mashomack Preserve will be the place for children to make music with their parents or caregivers this summer. Taught by Musikgarten certified and Julliard-trained musicians Marlene Markard and Ellen Johansen, classes are for ages 1 through 7 and meet on five Wednesdays — July 6, 20, 27 and August 3 and 17. Nature’s Music Classes for ages 1 to 4, which includes movement, singing, dancing and playing instruments, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuition is $175 for five sessions. Nature Trail Camp for ages 4 to 7 meets from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. and includes music and nature exploration, a CD, activity book, nature exploration tools and a nature gift each day. Tuition is $475 for five sessions.

To register, call Mashomack Preserve at (631) 749-1001 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Coming soon

GOOD TIME IN BLACK & WHITE

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Black and White dinner is its signature fundraising summer event and an opportunity to support the Historical Society. Held in the Havens Barn, the Fourth Annual Black and White event is Saturday, July 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. will feature music by Lisa Shaw, Tom Hashagen & Swing Shift, dinner by Marie Eiffel Market, a raw bar by Alice’s Fish Market of Greenport, a complimentary photo of each guest by photographer Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction. Come wearing your favorite summer black and white and enjoy cocktails, dinner and dancing. Admission is $200 per person. Tickets are available now. Call (631) 749-0025 to reserve.

READY FOR A GOOD READ?

On Saturday July 9, sign up begins for “Discover a Great Read,” the Adult Summer Reading Program at the Shelter Island Library. The program runs through August 27 and includes a tote bag giveaway (supplies limited) and a raffle for a Kindle package. Contact librarian Jocelyn Ozolins for more information or with questions at jozolins@silibrary.org or (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

SUMMER AT THE MANOR

Sylvester Manor announces the launch of a new summer program designed for preteens ages 9 to 11 years.

“Afternoons on the Farm” will run July 18 through August 12, 1 to 4 p.m. each weekday. The program incorporates science, art, music, and sustainable farming in an age-appropriate curriculum. For information and registration email youthprograms@sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

CRICKET RETURNS

Last year, over 300 people came to support the players and help raise over $15,000 at the annual Shelter Island Cricket Club (SICC) charity cricket match. Cricket returns to the Island with the fifth annual SICC charity cricket match on Saturday, July 30 to raise funds for the all-volunteer Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services squad.

The game will take place on the large field next to the Island Boat Yard starting at 9 a.m. with food, drink available from 11 a.m. A kids cricket game takes place during the lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. and the game ends at 4 p.m. Food, drink and SICC merchandise will be on sale throughout the day. There is no admission fee but donations on the day are encouraged.

SICC can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ShelterIslandCricketClub. Photos from prior matches and details about SICC are at www.SIcricket.com.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND FIELD TRIP

The Shelter Island Library will lead a field trip to Taylor’s Island and the historic Smith-Taylor Cabin in Coecles Harbor. The trip is Friday, July 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a short walk is required. Bring a picnic lunch. There is no fee, but space is limited to 20. Sign up at the library’s circulation desk. For details call (631) 749-0042 or visit www.taylorsisland.org.

Across the moat

VOLUNTEERS WANTED

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is looking for capable and enthusiastic people to help with ushering duties, at various public events and with office tasks.

Volunteer ushers distribute programs, check tickets, direct patrons to the correct seat and assist in navigating the theater space. Volunteers also help with subscriptions and raffle sales. All ushers are treated to complimentary seating to the show if available. For details contact Barbara Oldak at Barbara@baystreet.org .

JAZZ IN PLEIN AIR

The Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, continues its Friday night music on the terrace series with renowned pianist Lafayette Harris, Jr. who performs with his quartet on June 24 at 6 p.m. as part of Jazz en Plein Air. Harris’s performance celebrates the release of his new CD, “Hangin’ with the Big Boys,” adding to his extensive discography.

In addition to quartet and solo concerts, Harris performs with the Duke Ellington Legacy Orchestra and with Houston Person.

Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The concert is free with museum admission and reservations are not required.

HOPE IN THE HAMPTONS

On July 9 the second annual St. Jude Hope in the Hamptons takes place at 1143 Deerfield Road in Water Mill. This is the premier South Fork event celebrating the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Guests will enjoy cocktails, farm fresh fare, live entertainment and auctions.

For information contact Caitlin McFeely at caitlin.mcfeely@stjude.org or (212) 379-1621.