What’s Happening on Shelter Island

This week

PARENTAL POTLUCK

The Shelter Island PTSA will close out the 2016 school year with a potluck dinner at the Bartilucci residence at 6C Baldwin Road (some people may know it as the old Beckwith house). The dinner, which is for adults only, is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 20. Bring your favorite dish to share. If you have trouble finding the house please call (917) 435-5510.

TANGER TRIP FOR SENIORS

Mollie Strugats will be leading a senior citizens trip to the Tanger Mall in Deer Park on Thursday, June 30. The bus will leave Shelter Island at 7:45 a.m. The cost for the bus is $5 round trip. To reserve, call (631) 749-1456 by June 23.

WELCOME SUMMER

The first day of summer corresponds to a full moon this year. Mashomack Preserve invites all to come to the shores of Bass Creek on Monday, June 20 from 8 to 9 p.m. to watch the sun set and the moon rise. The group will celebrate the longest day of the year with a fire, drumming and a summer welcoming ceremony. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Next week

CLASSIC CARS

Scores of antique and classic vehicles will roll off the ferries, out of Island garages, and onto Fireman’s Field for the Fourth Annual Car Show on Saturday, June 25 to benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society. This family-oriented event will bring together an extensive group of muscle cars, those fast and beautiful machines of the 1960s and 1970s. For people who own and love old cars and fire trucks, the only thing better than showing them off is talking about them with people who share their enthusiasm. Owners of these extraordinary vehicles will be on hand to answer questions.

In addition to the remarkable rides, the show features great East End food and drink, prizes and plenty of outdoor fun.

The car show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is presented by the Historical Society and Shelter Island Fire Department. Rain date Sunday, June 26. WPPB 88.3 FM radio personality and host Bonnie Grice will emcee the event. Fireman’s Field is at 38 Burns Road at North Cartwright Road. General admission is $10, free for children 6 and under. Sponsors of the show include James and Nicky Bindler, Anil and Enid Prasad, and J.W. Piccozzi Inc.

FARM TO TABLE

Grilling and dancing will be the focus of Sylvester Manor’s upcoming 5th Annual Farm to Table Dinner. Join the chefs from Fire Roasted Caterers as they weave their outdoor grilling magic at the benefit dinner on Saturday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. on the Manor grounds. The chefs will be cooking the meal over open flames, using wood salvaged from the Manor’s trees, as well as meat and produce from the grounds. Dinner will be followed by dancing to the lively music of the Revelers, a Grammy-nominated band from New Orleans with a foot-stomping, Cajun beat.

Some tickets are still available for the dinner and people can also support the event by volunteering. This year, volunteers will be treated to a wonderful meal of organically and sustainably-raised foods, lovingly prepared by board member and chef extraordinaire, Peter Vielbig.

This is Sylvester Manor’s primary fundraising event, and it supports the farm’s educational, cultural, farm and preservation efforts, programs that benefit the Island community and beyond.

For ticket and table information please call the office at (631) 749-2026 or visit www.sylvestermanor.org/farm-to-table. A limited number of $500 seats are available; otherwise ticket prices start at $750 per person.

SEEKING GOOD STUFF

It’s time again for the biennial benefit yard sale for Peconic Land Trust’s efforts to save Reel Point. Host Carolyn Denning, a volunteer for the Peconic Land Trust, is seeking donations of a variety of household collectibles, fashion accessories, sports items, gardening, antiques.

Please drop off at Denning’s studio on South Ram Island Drive up until Thursday, June 23.

Yard sale runs Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Great yard sale for a good cause. For more information call (631) 276-3147.

CAMP OPEN HOUSE

New and returning families are invited to tour the facilities, meet staff members, and learn more about Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center at its open house on Saturday, June 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Quinipet is located at 99 Shore Road. Call (631) 749-0430 for information.

BIRDING BY EAR

If you heard “quick, three beers” “drink your tea” or “cheeseburger” are you imagining a stop at your local pub? Actually, using only a little imagination, you can hear birds make these sounds. Birding takes on a whole new dimension when you can use not only visual, but also audible clues to a bird’s identity. On Sunday, June 26 from 8 to 10 a.m. Mashomack Preserve offers “Birding By Ear,” an outing in which participants will learn the secrets of remembering the songs and calls of the birds in our area. Bring binoculars.

Coming soon

GOOD TIME IN BLACK & WHITE

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Black & White dinner is its signature fundraising summer event and an opportunity to support the Historical Society.

Held in the Havens Barn, the Fourth Annual Black & White event is Saturday, July 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. and will feature music by Lisa Shaw, Tom Hashagen & Swing Shift, dinner by Marie Eiffel Market, a raw bar by Alice’s Fish Market of Greenport, a complimentary photo of each guest by photographer Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction.

Come wearing your favorite summer black and white and enjoy cocktails, dinner and dancing. Admission is $200 per person. Tickets are available now. Call (631) 749-0025 to reserve.

SUMMER AT THE MANOR

Sylvester Manor announces the launch of a new summer program designed for preteens ages 9 to 11 years.

“Afternoons on the Farm” will run July 18 through August 12, 1 to 4 p.m. each weekday. The program incorporates science, art, music, and sustainable farming in an age-appropriate curriculum. For information and registration email youthprograms@sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

CRICKET RETURNS

Last year, over 300 people came to support the players and helped raise over $15,000 at the annual Shelter Island Cricket Club (SICC) charity cricket match. Cricket returns to the Island with the fifth annual SICC charity cricket match on Saturday, July 30 to raise funds for the all-volunteer Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services squad.

The game will take place on the large field next to the Island Boat Yard starting at 9 a.m. with food, drink available from 11 a.m. A kids cricket game takes place during the lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. and the game ends at 4 p.m. Food, drink and SICC merchandise will be on sale throughout the day. There is no admission fee but donations on the day are encouraged.

SICC can also be found (and liked) on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ShelterIslandCricketClub. Photos from prior years’ matches and more details about SICC are on its website at www.SIcricket.com.

Across the moat

STORMWATER STEWARDSHIP

The Peconic Estuary Program (PEP) is starting its Community Stormwater Stewardship pilot program for the Peconic Bays. The first training workshop of the year will be Wednesday. June 22 at the Suffolk County Marine and Environmental Learning Center, 3960 Cedar Beach Road in Southold from 10 a.m. to noon.

This volunteer-based, citizen science water quality testing program will focus on environmental indicators that will inform PEP on the health of the creeks surrounding Cedar Beach in Southold.

Pre-registration is requested, email peptalk@peconicestuary.org. For information on the Peconic Estuary Program, call Sherryll Jones, PEP Education and Outreach Coordinator at sj497@cornell.edu or (631) 727-7850 extension 353 or visit www.peconicestuary.org.

VOLUNTEERS WANTED

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is looking for vibrant, capable and enthusiastic people to help out with ushering duties, at various public events and with office tasks.

Volunteer ushers are responsible for distributing the programs to theater goers, checking their tickets, directing them to the correct seat and assisting in navigating the theater space.

Volunteers also help with subscriptions and raffle sales. All ushers are treated to complimentary seating to the show if available, and are often welcome to attend invited dress rehearsals.

For more information contact Barbara Oldak at Barbara@baystreet.org or visit www/baystreet.org/support/volunteer.