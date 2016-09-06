What’s Happening on Shelter Island

This week

THE MUSIC CONTINUES

The Perlman Music Program offers a number of musical events both on and off the Island this week.

On Thursday, June 9 at 7 p.m. artist-faculty member Paul Katz coaches chamber ensembles in a free master class concert at the Clark Arts Center on the Island. Master class concerts will also be offered at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 13 with Joel Smirnoff, Tuesday, June 14 with Kim Kashkashian and Wednesday, June 15 with Don Weilerstein.

Two Classical Collaborations concerts will be held on the South Fork with artist-faculty members performing with young artist participants. The first concert is Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m. at Southampton Cultural Center, 20 Pond Lane and features works by Beethoven, Brahms, and Elgar, with Maestro Patrick Romano conducting The Perlman Music Program Chorus. A reception will follow. Tickets are $25 or $50 for V.I.P.

The second Classical Collaborations concert is Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons, 44 Woods Lane, East Hampton. Participants will perform works by Dvorak, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Schubert, and Shostakovich with the chorus performing once again. Tickets are $50 and $200.

To reserve seats or purchase tickets, call (212) 877-5045 or visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island meets at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 9 in the Library’s Community Room. Members are urged to attend — and all Islanders are welcome — as the League plans its summer and voter services programs and activities.

HOSPICE BENEFIT

The Biennial Cocktail Party & Auction to benefit East End Hospice is Saturday, June 11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Yacht Club. The cost is $100 ($50 for those under 40). To reserve call Christine at 288-7080 or email cmichne@eeh.org.

TRUCK TOUR

Long days and long trails go together. Mashomack Preserve’s 10-mile Blue Trail leads hikers through forests and meadows, and past vernal and coastal ponds. On Saturday, June 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the preserve offers a “Blue Trail Truck Tour,” provding participants a chance to experience the far reaches of the Preserve. Call 749-1001 for information.

Next week

REVELRY ON THE ROCK

The 37th Annual Shelter Island 10K Run-5K Run/Walk returns Saturday, June 18 and begins at 5:30 p.m.

New this year is “Revelry on the Rock,” a post-run party open to the public. The party kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Island Boatyard & Marina and featurs live music by the Hoodoo Loungers and DJ Twilo, artisan food trucks, cash bar, merchant shopping area, a photo booth, kids activities, and raffle prizes. A BBQ for runners will be prepared by SALT Waterfront Bar and Grill.

Admission to the party is free for runners and $10 for non-participants; kids 14 and under are free. Proceeds benefit East End charities. For a full schedule of 10k events visit shelterislandrun.com/events.html.

KAYAK OUTING

Get a peek at Mashomack’s beaches on Mashomack Preserve’s upcoming “Nearly Summer Kayak Trip.” The outing is Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. The fee is $45 and includes all necessary equipment, Space is limited, reserve at 749-1001.

Coming soon

SEEKING GOOD STUFF

It’s time again for the biennial benefit yard sale for Peconic Land Trust’s efforts to save Reel Point. Hosted by Carolyn Denning, a volunteer for the Peconic Land Trust, donations are being sought of household collectibles, fashion accessories, sports items, gardening, antiques. Please drop off at Denning’s studio on South Ram Island Drive through Thursday, June 23. Yard sale is Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information call 276-3147.

A NIGHT AT THE MANOR

Grilling and dancing will be the focus of Sylvester Manor’s Fifth Annual Farm to Table Dinner. Chefs from Fire Roasted Caterers will weave their outdoor grilling magic at the benefit dinner on Saturday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. on the Manor grounds. The meal will be cooked over open flames using wood salvaged from the Manor’s trees, as well as meat and produce from the grounds. Dancing to the lively music of the Revelers, a Grammy-nominated band from New Orleans, will follow.

For ticket information call 749-2026 or visit www.sylvestermanor.org/farm-to-table. A limited number of $500 seats are available. Ticket prices start at $750 per person and go up to $25,000 for a Windmill Table for 12.

CLASSIC CARS

Scores of antique and classic vehicles will roll onto Fireman’s Field for the Fourth Annual Car Show on Saturday, June 25 to benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society. In addition to the remarkable cars, the show features food and drink, prizes and outdoor fun. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is presented by the Historical Society and Shelter Island Fire Department. Rain date June 26. Fireman’s Field is at Burns and North Cartwright roads. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.