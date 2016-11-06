What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Patricia Anzalone weighed in early with the correct answer to last week’s mystery photo (below), writing to us that it was “the wonderful Mr. Gene Shepherd’s tractor.”

Tom Speeches zeroed in further, writing that “it marks the entrance of Gene Shepherd Jr.’s driveway.

Gene Sr. is next door with his driveway also marked with tractors. The Shepherd’s are the ‘go to guys’ on tractors — John Deere’s, you name it, they have it.”

And Richard Loper versified on the Reporter’s Facebook page that the photo was of “just one of Gene’s machines.”