What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Patricia Anzalone was the early bird, calling Thursday morning to identify last week’s photo see (below) as the logo of the Shelter Island Craft Brewery at 55 North Ferry Road.

Georgiana Ketcham emailed with the correct answer, as did Tom Speeches. Art Barnett III wrote: “That is the sign at the northwest corner of Jaspa and North Ferry which blocks my view of southbound traffic.”

Jerry Levine, displaying no crankiness, stopped by the Reporter office on Friday to tell us the correct answer. Jerry had to puzzle over the photo, at first thinking it had to do with the Bucks because there seemed to be a bat motif. But he finally figured out the logo of one of his favorite Island spots. He had one caveat: “Don’t tell my wife that’s where I spend all my time.” Oops.

Dave Roper commented on our website with the correct location and there were two more thirsty and observant people, Jessica L. Hubbard and Dave Gentile, who recognized the watering hole and responded to our Facebook page.

Dave summed it up in two words: “Beer here!”