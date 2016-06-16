Weekly Calendar: June 9 — June 16, 2016
EVENTS
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island, meeting, 10 a.m., library lower level.
Monthly meeting, Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall. All members welcome.
Become Someone Else, book face photo swap for kids of all ages, 3 p.m., library. 725-0042.
Artist-faculty chamber music masterclass, Paul Katz. 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045 or specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org to reserve.
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
WII U, for teens, 3 p.m., library. 725-0042.
Friday Night Dialogues, “Songs of the Sea,” maritime music and sea shanties performed by Barbara and Al Cuenin. 7 p.m., library.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Havens House Museum, 16 South Ferry Road. Saturdays through September 3. 749-0025.
Mystery Book Club, “The Poacher’s Son” by Paul Doiron, 2 p.m., library. 725-0042.
Biennial Cocktail Party & Auction, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Shelter Island Yacht Club North Pier. Benefits East End Hospice. $100, 288-7080 to reserve.
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
26th annual book & author luncheon, with author, journalist and lecturer Gail Sheehy. Noon, Pridwin Hotel. $75. Sponsored by Shelter Island Library. 749-0042 to reserve.
MONDAY, JUNE 13
Artist-faculty chamber music masterclass, Joel Smirnoff. 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
Youth Advisory Board, 3 p.m., library. 725-0042.
Artist-faculty chamber music masterclass, Kim Kashkashian. 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
Board games, for ages 4 to 8 at 3 p.m.; ages 9 and up at 3:30 p.m., library. 725-0042.
After school nature, “Living Log,” for ages 4 and up, 3 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001.
History Book Club, “Harriet Tubman: The Road to Freedom” by Catherine Clinton, 5:30 p.m., library. 725-0042.
Artist-faculty chamber music masterclass, Don Weilerstein. 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Origami Club, noon, library. 725-0042.
Soothing Scents, potpourri making for kids of all ages, 3 p.m., library. 725-0042.
Garden Club of Shelter Island, Garden Party for Youth Recognition Day. 3 to 5 p.m., Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.
Chamber music masterclass, Itzhak Perlman. 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
June 13: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.
June 13: Water Advisory Council meeting, 7 p.m.
June 13: Shelter Island School Board meeting, 6 p.m., school conference room.
June 13: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.
June 14: Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee meeting, 9 a.m.
June 14: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
June 14: Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m.
June 15: ZBA work session, 7:30 p.m.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.
Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.
Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.
Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Call 749-2250 for details.
Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.
Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 749-1059 for details.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. 749-0042. Call for dates.
2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library
Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.
Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.
Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.
Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.