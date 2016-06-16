Weekly Calendar: June 9 — June 16, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island, meeting, 10 a.m., library lower level.

Monthly meeting, Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall. All members welcome.

Become Someone Else, book face photo swap for kids of all ages, 3 p.m., library. 725-0042.

Artist-faculty chamber music masterclass, Paul Katz. 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045 or specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org to reserve.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

WII U, for teens, 3 p.m., library. 725-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Songs of the Sea,” maritime music and sea shanties performed by Barbara and Al Cuenin. 7 p.m., library.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Havens House Museum, 16 South Ferry Road. Saturdays through September 3. 749-0025.

Mystery Book Club, “The Poacher’s Son” by Paul Doiron, 2 p.m., library. 725-0042.

Biennial Cocktail Party & Auction, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Shelter Island Yacht Club North Pier. Benefits East End Hospice. $100, 288-7080 to reserve.

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

26th annual book & author luncheon, with author, journalist and lecturer Gail Sheehy. Noon, Pridwin Hotel. $75. Sponsored by Shelter Island Library. 749-0042 to reserve.

MONDAY, JUNE 13

Artist-faculty chamber music masterclass, Joel Smirnoff. 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

Youth Advisory Board, 3 p.m., library. 725-0042.

Artist-faculty chamber music masterclass, Kim Kashkashian. 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

Board games, for ages 4 to 8 at 3 p.m.; ages 9 and up at 3:30 p.m., library. 725-0042.

After school nature, “Living Log,” for ages 4 and up, 3 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001.

History Book Club, “Harriet Tubman: The Road to Freedom” by Catherine Clinton, 5:30 p.m., library. 725-0042.

Artist-faculty chamber music masterclass, Don Weilerstein. 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Origami Club, noon, library. 725-0042.

Soothing Scents, potpourri making for kids of all ages, 3 p.m., library. 725-0042.

Garden Club of Shelter Island, Garden Party for Youth Recognition Day. 3 to 5 p.m., Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

Chamber music masterclass, Itzhak Perlman. 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 13: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

June 13: Water Advisory Council meeting, 7 p.m.

June 13: Shelter Island School Board meeting, 6 p.m., school conference room.

June 13: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.

June 14: Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee meeting, 9 a.m.

June 14: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 14: Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m.

June 15: ZBA work session, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Call 749-2250 for details.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.