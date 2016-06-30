Weekly Calendar: June 23 — June 30, 2016
EVENTS
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
Mini magnets, for kids of all ages, noon, library. (631) 749-0042.
Shelter Island Book Club, readers choice, “Delicious” or “Garlic & Sapphires” by Ruth Reichl, 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
Wii U, for teens, noon, library. (631) 749-0042.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
Youth Summer Reading Club, starts 9:30 a.m. Drop by all day, library. (631) 749-0042.
Fourth Annual Car Show, classic and collectible cars. Sponsored by Shelter Island Historical Society and Shelter Island Fire Department, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fireman’s Field. (631) 749-0025. Raindate: June 26.
Book sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Open House, 1 to 4 p.m., Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center. (631) 749-0430.
Commencement ceremony, class of 2016. 2 p.m. Shelter Island School.
5th Annual Farm to Table Dinner, 6:30 to 11 p.m., Sylvester Manor. Dinner and dancing. $500 and up. (631) 749-0626.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
Birding by Ear, 8 to 10 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-1001.
Basically Baroque, North Fork Chamber Music Ensemble. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
Medieval illuminations, gold leaf workshop for kids with Cheryl Frey, 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Safe Boating, a two-session course offered by Shelter Island Police Department. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building, 12 Manwaring Road. Continues tomorrow, same time. $10. Reserve at (631) 749-0600.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
Little Bits, circuit making workshop for kids, noon to 4 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
Senior citizens trip, Tanger Mall in Deer Park led by Mollie Strugats. Bus leaves Shelter Island at 7:45 a.m. $5 round trip. (631) 749-1456.
Catapult making workshop, for kids of all ages, 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
“Great Decisions,” foreign policy discussion series, “The Rise of Isis,” 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
June 23: Green Committee meeting, noon.
June 24: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.
June 27: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.
June 27: Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse
June 28: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.
Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.
Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.
Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.
ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.
Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.
Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society.
Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.
Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (ages 8 to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.
Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, (631) 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library
Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.
Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.
Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.
Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.