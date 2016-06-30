Weekly Calendar: June 23 — June 30, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Mini magnets, for kids of all ages, noon, library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Book Club, readers choice, “Delicious” or “Garlic & Sapphires” by Ruth Reichl, 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Wii U, for teens, noon, library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Youth Summer Reading Club, starts 9:30 a.m. Drop by all day, library. (631) 749-0042.

Fourth Annual Car Show, classic and collectible cars. Sponsored by Shelter Island Historical Society and Shelter Island Fire Department, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fireman’s Field. (631) 749-0025. Raindate: June 26.

Book sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Open House, 1 to 4 p.m., Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center. (631) 749-0430.

Commencement ceremony, class of 2016. 2 p.m. Shelter Island School.

5th Annual Farm to Table Dinner, 6:30 to 11 p.m., Sylvester Manor. Dinner and dancing. $500 and up. (631) 749-0626.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Birding by Ear, 8 to 10 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-1001.

Basically Baroque, North Fork Chamber Music Ensemble. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

Medieval illuminations, gold leaf workshop for kids with Cheryl Frey, 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Safe Boating, a two-session course offered by Shelter Island Police Department. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building, 12 Manwaring Road. Continues tomorrow, same time. $10. Reserve at (631) 749-0600.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

Little Bits, circuit making workshop for kids, noon to 4 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

Senior citizens trip, Tanger Mall in Deer Park led by Mollie Strugats. Bus leaves Shelter Island at 7:45 a.m. $5 round trip. (631) 749-1456.

Catapult making workshop, for kids of all ages, 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Great Decisions,” foreign policy discussion series, “The Rise of Isis,” 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 23: Green Committee meeting, noon.

June 24: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 27: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

June 27: Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

June 28: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (ages 8 to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.