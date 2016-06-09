Weekly Calendar: June 2 — June 9, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

Science Buddies: Colors & Patterns, for all ages, 3 p.m., library. 725-0042.

American Legion Hall, reopens for the season. 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays (6 p.m.) through Labor Day.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Anime Club, for young adults, 3 p.m., library. 725-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Painting Central Park” with Roger Pasquier. 7 p.m., library.

Kickoff concert, 18th century chamber music soiree by young artists at the Perlman Music Program. 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center, 73 Shore Road. Free, reception follows. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Havens House Museum, 16 South Ferry Road. Saturdays through September 3. 749-0025.

Annual ABC (Attic, Basement and Closet) Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 26 St. Mary’s Road.

Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert, “Classical Guitar” by Grammy nominee Paul Galbraith. 8 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, reception follows. Free, but donations welcome.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

Women’s Club Annual Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Pridwin. $35, cash bar. Call Mollie Strugats, 749-1456 or Rose O’Neill, 749-4318.

Bluefish Bay, water pollution mystery. For kids of all ages, 3 p.m., library. 725-0042.

Movies @ the Library, “Mr. North.” Janet Roach, the film’s screenplay co-writer, speaks about the movie 7 p.m., library.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

Garden Club, meeting. 11 a.m., St. Mary’s. Preparation for Standard Flower Show. Elements of Design by Laura McLaughlin.

Ice cream making, for ages 4 to 8 at 3 p.m.; ages 9 and up at 3:30 p.m., library. 725-0042.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

League of Women Voters, meeting, 10 a.m., ilbrary lower level.

Become Someone Else, book cover photo swap for kids, 3 p.m., library. 725-0042.

Chamber Music masterclass, Paul Katz. 7 p.m., Perlman Music Program. Free.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

WII U, for teens, 3 p.m., library. 725-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, sea chanteys, 7 p.m., library.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 3: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 6: Waterways Management Advisory Council meeting, 6 p.m.

June 7: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, grades 6-9 may participate, grades 10-12 may mentor. One book per week. Mondays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m., Fiske Filed, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. 749-2250 for details.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.