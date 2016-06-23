Weekly Calendar: June 16 — June 23, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Origami Club, noon, library. (631) 749-0042.

Soothing Scents, potpourri making for kids of all ages, 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Garden Club of Shelter Island, Garden Party for Youth Recognition Day, 3 to 5 p.m., Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

Chamber music masterclass, Itzhak Perlman, 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Staying Independent for Life, preventing falls and keeping homes safe by Erin Clancy of the Suffolk County Department of Health, 1 p.m., library.

Chamber Music Celebration Concerts, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

Cocktail Party Fundraiser, for Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc. 6 to 9 p.m. Sunset Beach, Shore Road. Open bar, hors d’oeuvres, raffles. $125 in advance/$150 at the door. www.shelterislandfireworks.com to purchase.

Friday Night Dialogues, “So Many Roads: The Life and Times of the Grateful Dead with David Browne,” 7 p.m., library.

10K pre-race pasta buffet, hosted by Shelter Island students. 5:30 to 8 p.m., Shelter Island American Legion. $15 in advance and Island residents, $20 at the door, $5 children, $30 maximum families.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, Havens House Museum. Saturdays through September 3. (631) 749-0025.

Nearly Summer Kayak Trip, 9 a.m. to noon, Mashomack Preserve. $45 with all equipment. (631) 749-1001 to reserve.

Book sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shakespeare Club, discusses “Henry IV, Part 1,” 12:30 p.m., library.(631) 749-0042.

Chamber Music Celebration Concerts, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

37th Annual Shelter Island 10K Run, plus 5k Run/Walk and fun run for kids, 5:30 p.m. Post-race beach party. Registration and details at shelterislandrun.com.

Revelry on the Rock, post 10K run beach party. 7 p.m. Island Boatyard. Live music, food trucks, kids activities, raffles and BBQ. Free for runners and kids 14 and under, $10 for non race participants. Proceeds benefit East End charities, shelterislandrun.com.

MONDAY, JUNE 20

PTSA potluck, bring a dish to share, 6 to 8 p.m., Bartilucci residence, 6C Baldwin Road. Adults only. (917) 435-5510.

Summer Solstice Welcoming, 8 to 9 p.m., a sun set and full moon rise outing at Bass Creek, Mashomack Preserve. Fire, drumming and simple ceremony. (631) 749-1001.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

Sculpt It Out, art workshop for kids of all ages led by Joyce Raimondo, 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Cookbook Club, “Herb It Up! Cooking with Fresh Herbs,” 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

Water balloon battle, for ages 9 and up 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; ages 4 to 8 at 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Garden Club of Shelter Island, “A Gaggle of Games” to benefit Gift of Life Foundation, veterans’ memorials, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall. Open to the public.

Shakespeare Club, discusses “Henry IV, Part 2,” 4:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Mini magnets, for kids of all ages, noon, library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Book Club, readers choice, “Delicious” or “Garlic & Sapphires” by Ruth Reichl, 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

WII U, for teens, noon, library.(631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 18: Village of Dering Harbor, 9 a.m., Village Hall

June 20: Conservation Advisory Council meeting, 7:30 p.m.

June 21: Village of Dering Harbor Election, 12 noon to 9 p.m.,Village Hall.

June 21: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 22: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

June 23: Green Committee meeting, noon.

June 24: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.