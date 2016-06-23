Weekly Calendar: June 16 — June 23, 2016
EVENTS
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Origami Club, noon, library. (631) 749-0042.
Soothing Scents, potpourri making for kids of all ages, 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Garden Club of Shelter Island, Garden Party for Youth Recognition Day, 3 to 5 p.m., Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.
Chamber music masterclass, Itzhak Perlman, 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
Staying Independent for Life, preventing falls and keeping homes safe by Erin Clancy of the Suffolk County Department of Health, 1 p.m., library.
Chamber Music Celebration Concerts, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.
Cocktail Party Fundraiser, for Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc. 6 to 9 p.m. Sunset Beach, Shore Road. Open bar, hors d’oeuvres, raffles. $125 in advance/$150 at the door. www.shelterislandfireworks.com to purchase.
Friday Night Dialogues, “So Many Roads: The Life and Times of the Grateful Dead with David Browne,” 7 p.m., library.
10K pre-race pasta buffet, hosted by Shelter Island students. 5:30 to 8 p.m., Shelter Island American Legion. $15 in advance and Island residents, $20 at the door, $5 children, $30 maximum families.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, Havens House Museum. Saturdays through September 3. (631) 749-0025.
Nearly Summer Kayak Trip, 9 a.m. to noon, Mashomack Preserve. $45 with all equipment. (631) 749-1001 to reserve.
Book sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Shakespeare Club, discusses “Henry IV, Part 1,” 12:30 p.m., library.(631) 749-0042.
Chamber Music Celebration Concerts, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.
37th Annual Shelter Island 10K Run, plus 5k Run/Walk and fun run for kids, 5:30 p.m. Post-race beach party. Registration and details at shelterislandrun.com.
Revelry on the Rock, post 10K run beach party. 7 p.m. Island Boatyard. Live music, food trucks, kids activities, raffles and BBQ. Free for runners and kids 14 and under, $10 for non race participants. Proceeds benefit East End charities, shelterislandrun.com.
MONDAY, JUNE 20
PTSA potluck, bring a dish to share, 6 to 8 p.m., Bartilucci residence, 6C Baldwin Road. Adults only. (917) 435-5510.
Summer Solstice Welcoming, 8 to 9 p.m., a sun set and full moon rise outing at Bass Creek, Mashomack Preserve. Fire, drumming and simple ceremony. (631) 749-1001.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
Sculpt It Out, art workshop for kids of all ages led by Joyce Raimondo, 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Cookbook Club, “Herb It Up! Cooking with Fresh Herbs,” 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
Water balloon battle, for ages 9 and up 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; ages 4 to 8 at 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Garden Club of Shelter Island, “A Gaggle of Games” to benefit Gift of Life Foundation, veterans’ memorials, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall. Open to the public.
Shakespeare Club, discusses “Henry IV, Part 2,” 4:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
Mini magnets, for kids of all ages, noon, library. (631) 749-0042.
Shelter Island Book Club, readers choice, “Delicious” or “Garlic & Sapphires” by Ruth Reichl, 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
WII U, for teens, noon, library.(631) 749-0042.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
June 18: Village of Dering Harbor, 9 a.m., Village Hall
June 20: Conservation Advisory Council meeting, 7:30 p.m.
June 21: Village of Dering Harbor Election, 12 noon to 9 p.m.,Village Hall.
June 21: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
June 22: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.
June 23: Green Committee meeting, noon.
June 24: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (closed June 17 for 10k pasta dinner). (631) 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.
Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.
Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.
ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.
Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.
Golf Scramble for ladies, Mondays at 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Call (631) 749-2250 for details.
Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.
Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, (631) 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library
Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.
Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.
Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.
Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.