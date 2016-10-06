WAC sees early decline in well water levels

Water quantity levels in test wells for the month of May were generally trending down, according to Water Advisory Committee member Gregory Toner.

The tests are conducted monthly by the United States Geological Survey that is also testing water quality factors for the town.

After five months of general increases — typical of the off season on Shelter Island — the May results are showing a decline typical of the summer season, but an earlier start, Mr. Toner said.

Past trends show that as the summer population increases, consumption of water increases, but that usually isn’t reflected until June or July readings.

Still he said numbers for most Island test wells showed only a minor decline.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty at last week’s Town Board work session agreed, but said the test well water level at Little Ram Island should be watched.

Both Big Ram and Little Ram test wells were down — Little Ram by slightly more than six tenths of an inch and Big Ram by a little more than three tenths of an inch, Mr. Toner said.

The overall changes for all 13 test wells saw a drop of 1.12 feet after five months of general increases, he said.

The numbers Mr. Toner released to his Water Advisory Committee colleagues and the Town Board for May showed 12 or the 13 test wells below their historic averages. But in 2010, numbers were particularly high and that could be the factor that makes the comparative historic averages more dramatic this year, he said.

Most wells were within 10 percent of their median averages, Mr. Toner said.