Town Board weighs water protection proposition

Voters could be deciding in November whether to allow up to 20 percent of Community Preservation Fund revenues to be used for water quality projects rather than land acquisition. A draft explaining the program approved by the state is on the town website at .shelterislandtown.us, along with possible language for two propositions that could be on the November ballot:

• The first would extend the life of the 2 percent transfer tax buyers of East End properties pay that reverts to each town for purchasing land to be preserved. If voters approve, the transfer tax would continue to be assessed through December 31, 2050. Without the extension, collection of the tax would end after 2030.

• The second proposition would allow each East End town to decide whether all the funds are used for land preservation and maintenance or whether up to 20 percent of such funds could be diverted for projects to protect water resources.

To access the full proposal at the website, click on the tab at the far right top of the page marked “town topics” and then on the tab marked “upcoming hearings and laws.”

The propositions will be discussed at Friday’s Town Board meeting.

Garden and rain barrel grants

The Peconic Estuary Program (PEP) has a program to offset costs for homeowners, businesses, organizations and associations for specific projects to help reduce the amount of pollutants entering the watershed.

Councilman Jim Colligan said PEP will reimburse up to $500 to those who create rain gardens, native planting gardens and/or rain barrel installation on their properties. Rain gardens and native plantings must be at least 50 square feet and rain barrels must hold at least 50 gallons of rainwater and be protected with mosquito netting.

The grants will reimburse such projects.

Those interested should email rewards@peconicestuary.org or call (631)727-7850 extension 33.

Board likely to okay auto repair shop

Liberty Auto Repair at 22 East Thomas Street is likely to get a special permit Friday. The property is owned by Walter Richards who seeks permission for Phil McEnroe to operate the mechanical shop where he has been maintaining Mr. Richards’ landscaping equipment.

Mr. McEnroe is a graduate of Shelter Island High School and the HB Ward Technical Center in Riverhead.

At a public hearing in early June, Mr. Richards responded to neighbors’ concerns about possible noise and safety and board members were satisfied that the operation would be well maintained.

Keep doing what I’m doing

Hap Bowditch is asking the board for permission to continue what has been a family business on his property since 1946. Changes in classification through the years resulted in questions about his mechanical shop and artist studio operations, but he said the business itself hasn’t changed through the years.

The Town Board will work with him to resolve the issue of what’s allowed on the property.

Sign of the times

Richard Tarpinian, president of the Harbor View Acres Neighborhood Association, will get town help if needed for a sign identifying the area.

Apparently the sign was created and a place identified on town land at the intersection of West Neck Road and Terry Drive with the help of Commissioner of Public Works Jay Card Jr. But a neighbor insisted he owned the property and the sign couldn’t be installed there.

Mr. Tarpinian was out of town at the time, but agreed that he would ask Mr. Card to accompany him to visit with the neighbor and explain that the site belongs to the town. That should be sufficient to get the sign placed where the neighborhood association wants it.

Senior van

An application for a grant that would enable the town to purchase a handicapped accessible van for senior transportation is being prepared, according to Councilwoman Chris Lewis.

She’sbeen working with Senior Services Director Loretta Fanelli and Karin Bennett on the application.

Boating brochure

Borrowing a page from the Peconic Estuary Committee’s model brochure, the town has a new boating brochure that will be available at marinas and from the bay constable. It’s designed to inform boaters about Shelter Island regulations .

j.lane@sireporter.com