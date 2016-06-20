This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

The Beatles’ “Paperback Writer” single went to number one on the music charts and stayed there for two weeks. Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention put out their debut album, “Freak Out!”

The National Organization for Women was founded.

The Soviet Union launched a weather satellite, Kosmos 22.

Frank Sinatra’s “Strangers In the Night” was among the top five songs in the United Kingdom.

And on Shelter Island …

50 YEARS AGO

Why trample the flowers?

A Reporter editorial 50 years ago that joined the chorus of Islanders concerned that any attempt to preserve Mashomack Forest would open the town to a myriad of unwanted changes.

Among the worries were that the Island could see up to 200,000 annual visitors to a public preserve and that some federal agency would eventually come in and declare that ferry service was insufficient to serve the town.

Instead of being the quiet residential area Islanders treasured, it would become “a tourist trap.”

POSTSCRIPT: True, the population does swell in the mild weather seasons, but nowhere near the worrisome hundreds of thousands that worried residents back in 1966.

As for a bridge, in spite of some complaints about long ferry lines, anyone suggesting such a development today would likely be run out of town.

With the passage of 50 years, Mashomack Preserve today is among the areas most Islanders regard as helping to maintain the ambiance that makes this town special.

30 YEARS AGO

10K celebrates return of four previous champions

The year was 1986 and organizers of the Shelter Island 10K were touting the return of four previous champions to the course.

The runners were Bruce Bickford, winner of the 1981 race with a time of 28:58, Sosthenes Bitok, the 1983 champ with a time of 29:25, George Buckheit, 1984 winner with a time of 29:42, and Dean Kimball, who won in 1985 with a time of 29.16.

Heat and humidity were the enemies of racers that year and all struggled just to complete the run, but it was Mr. Bickford who took home top honors with a time of 29:38.

POSTSCRIPT: The race now traditionally attracts national and international runners, including former Olympians such as the winner of the Boston Marathon the year after the 2013 bombing, Meb Keflezighi. This year, he is preparing to run the Olympic Marathon in Rio de Janeiro.

20 YEARS AGO

Fire departments sign mutual aid pact

The Shelter Island Fire District in the Center and the Heights Fire District 20 years ago signed a mutual aid agreement. The agreement took considerable negotiation between the two departments.

The agreement was to replace one that had expired in 1989.

Among the issues resolved were for firefighters not to arrive at emergency sites in their own vehicles unless they were right in the area in order to avoid cluttering the scene.

POSTSCRIPT: While issues of mutual aid were settled, both departments were still discussing a merger between the two units. Today, there is a single Shelter Island Fire District that maintains three firehouses — in the Center, the Heights and on Cobbetts Lane.

10 YEARS AGO

EMS Volunteer of Year honored

Ten years ago when the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services unit was still a part of the Red Cross, Jennifer Clark Johnson was selected as Volunteer of the Year.

She was among a contingent of volunteers who were honored for their service to the community at the organization’s annual ceremony.

The event marked the 75th anniversary of the organization on Shelter Island.

POSTSCRIPT: Volunteers were honored on June 14 at a special ceremony at which the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services received a prestigious award from Stony Brook University for its effective way of dealing with stroke victims. It was one of only two EMS units in the county receiving the honor.

There was also a special tribute to the late Ben Jones for his long service to the community, responding to calls even when he was in his 90s. Mary Kanarvogel was named EMT of the Year and Katherine Rasmussen, Driver of the Year.

j.lane@sireporter.com