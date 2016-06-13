This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

The Vatican abolished its Index Librorum Prohibitorum, the index of banned books. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Raborn resigned and Richard Helms was appointed to succeed him.

Defense Secretary Robert McNamara ordered all U.S. aircraft and combat essential stockpiles removed from France in response to French President Charles DeGaulle’s earlier declaration that all foreign military bases were to be withdrawn.

The Supreme Court ruled that police could take blood samples from any person suspected of driving while intoxicated even if that person objects.

And on Shelter Island …

50 YEARS AGO

Feds, state, local: Who’s to decide?

A column by then Congressman Otis Pike appeared in the Reporter 50 years ago discussing peoples’ views of what level of government should decide important issues.

Mr. Pike pointed to three critical areas — the draft, education and dredging. At the time, various states had different policies about who could be drafted into the Armed Services with the federal government simply identifying the number of troops needed at given times.

With respect to education, the feds left it up to local areas with state approval to create programs, but the federal government was providing aid.

As for dredging, people were generally looking to the federal government.

POSTSCRIPT: These days, we have an all-volunteer Armed Services; a move split on education between many unfunded mandates from both the federal and state governments and a desire among many parents and educators to move more decision-making back to local boards of education.

But we couldn’t help but suspect that Mr. Pike’s speculation 50 years ago is still true today: People want local government to decide things their way, but when that doesn’t happen, they want the federal government to overrule.

30 YEARS AGO

Debate over new highway barn

It was at this time 30 years ago that the Town Board concluded that the existing Highway Department building was in poor condition and would need to be replaced.

Months of wrangling ensued over whether to rebuild the structure on the Route 114 site or to move it to Menantic and Bowditch roads. Arguments on both sides were very strong.

POSTSCRIPT: The Highway Department headquarters at the Recycling Center is now at Menantic and Bowditch roads.

20 YEARS AGO

Bad day turns bright for 10K winner

On the morning of the Shelter Island 10K in 1996, Andre Williams of Virginia started the day with thud. His running shoes that had been stowed in his car were missing. So was the car.

He borrowed a pair of sneakers, rented a car and headed to Shelter Island for the race.

Thirty one minutes and seven seconds after Mr. Williams started the race, he finished, becoming the winner of the 17th annual race and declaring his win the best thing that had happened to him all day.

POSTSCRIPT: Runners with hopes in their hearts will be lining up for the 37th Annual 10K on June 18, each hoping to have a better day’s start that Mr. Williams did, but an ending just as satisfying as his was.

10 YEARS AGO

Fireworks show will go on

Just weeks before the Shelter Island annual July fireworks show was due to happen, there were rumors that the Chamber of Commerce that sponsored the event would have to cancel it for safety reasons.

Problems with finding a new site to overcome problems delayed fund raising efforts in 2006 and once the Chamber of Commerce had resolved the situation, an appeal went out to Islanders to dig deep and help with money needed to pay for the event.

POSTSCRIPT: Last year, the Chamber of Commerce announced an end to the fireworks show because the cost had escalated and it could no longer raise the money necessary without abandoning its many other activities.

A group of Islanders stepped in and not only raised the money for the 2015 show, but had enough to secure a long-term contract with Fireworks by Grucci. The group is hard at work to raise another $40,000 this year and asking that contributions be made at its online site, gofundme.com/sifireworks or checks made payable to Shelter Island Fireworks be mailed to P.O. Box 452, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

j.lane@sireporter.com