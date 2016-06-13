Thiele: Assembly passes universal health care bill

While politicians on the national level wrangle about Obamacare and other health care options, New York State has taken a step in the direction of universal health care for all residents regardless of age, income or health. The New York Health Act has passed the state Assembly and would need State Senate approval and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s signature before it could be enacted, according to Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor).

“Health care is a fundamental right, not a luxury,” Mr. Thiele said. “Access to quality health insurance can literally be the difference between life and death,” he said.

Funding of the system would be based on an 80-20 employer-employee basis and would eliminate what Mr. Thiele called the “regressive tax” of premiums, co-pays and deductibles currently imposed on patients regardless of their ability to pay.

Enrollees would have access to a full range of doctors and service providers, inpatient and outpatient care, preventive services, prescriptions, laboratory tests, rehabilitative services and dental, vision and hearing care.

New Yorkers traveling would be eligible for coverage out of state as would patients who needed special treatments only offered in other places, he said.

“Too many people are faced with rising costs and crushing medical bills and, in some cases, it’s causing them to go without critical care,” the assemblyman said.

“Universal health care will help get the focus back on prevention and wellness” that would ultimately rein in, he said. Considerable research has shown universal health care reduces costs, he said.

j.lane@sireporter.com